Olubadan attends Ajimobi’s meeting, first in 9 months

• Says gov deserves another term

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

For the first time in the last nine months, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, yesterday attended a meeting convened by Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

Olubadan’s presence at the meeting probably signalled a truce in the controversy trailing the review of the 1959 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration and other Related Matters by the government.

Until yesterday, since May 2017, Oba Adetunji had not personally attended any meeting organised either by the governor or the state government since the monarch stood against the review of the declaration carried out by the Justice Akintunde Boade-led Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by the government in May 2017.

The review, however, led to the installation of 21 new kings who were all subject to Olubadan on Sunday, August 27, 2017, at Mapo Hall, Ibadan.

The meeting held yesterday was convened by Ajimobi to meet with close to 60 kings across the state, with a view to engaging their support for peace and security in the state. He briefed the monarchs on the achievements of his administration and the plans that have been evolved to transform the state for the next 25 years. and urged them to ensure their kingdoms are peaceful before, during and after the local government election that has been fixed for May 12, this year.

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III; the Aare Ago of Ogbomoso, Chief Sobalaje Otolorin, who represented Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III; Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Abdul-Ganiyu Adekunle, Ajinese I; Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Olusola Alao; Eleruwa of Eruwa, Oba Samuel Adegbola; and Onpetu of Ijeruland, Oba Oladapo Oyediran, were among scores of the monarchs in attendance.

Ajimobi, in his address, reeled out the achievements of his administration whichwill be seven years on May 29.

He urged the kings to help in ensuring the peaceful conduct of the forthcoming council poll by talking to their subjects not to foment trouble.

Ajimobi said he met with critical stakeholders in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the council poll, and told them that he would respect the decision of the majority in the party on the candidates who would contest the election.

Meanwhile, Oba Adetunji said the ‘unprecedented’ achievements of Governor Ajimobi qualify him for another term in office were it not for constitutional impediment that restricts governors to two terms in office.

Similarly, Oba Adeyemi expressed ‘surprise’ at the pace of road constructions and other ongoing projects across the state, notwithstanding the pervading economic downturn in the country.

The first class monarchs extolled the governor for what they called his outstanding performances dotting all the five zones of the state since his assumption of office about seven years ago.

The Olubadan said he decided to openly appreciate the governor for what he called his unrelenting efforts to bring development to every nook and cranny of the state.

He said: “Yoruba don’t appreciate themselves except to abuse and criticise, but when someone has done well, we must say it. I am talking about what I have seen so far. In view of this, I would have loved him to go for another term if not that the constitution does not allow it.”