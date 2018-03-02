The Sun News
Latest
2nd March 2018 - Buhari congratulates Adeboye at 76
2nd March 2018 - Ekiti: Fayose blows hot over N11bn refund
2nd March 2018 - Olubadan attends Ajimobi’s meeting, first in 9 months
2nd March 2018 - ‘How I will clinch Gombe APC guber ticket’
2nd March 2018 - Buhari should personally reconcile Ganduje, Kwankwaso -Apugo
2nd March 2018 - ‘Umahi’s performance in Ebonyi’ll give him second term’
2nd March 2018 - Refineries production capacity to increase by 555,000 bpd
2nd March 2018 - FG targets zero food import –Buhari
2nd March 2018 - Apapa Road: Agents, importers now pay more on demurrage, container deposits
2nd March 2018 - Aviation: Nigeria retains US, FAA Category One Status
Home / National / Olubadan attends Ajimobi’s meeting, first in 9 months

Olubadan attends Ajimobi’s meeting, first in 9 months

— 2nd March 2018

• Says gov deserves another term

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

For the first time in the last nine months, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, yesterday attended a meeting convened by Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

Olubadan’s presence at the meeting probably signalled a truce in the controversy trailing the review of the 1959 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration and other Related Matters by the government.

Until yesterday, since May 2017, Oba Adetunji had not personally attended any meeting organised either by the governor or the state government since the monarch stood against the review of the declaration carried out by the Justice Akintunde Boade-led Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by the government in May 2017.

The review, however,  led to  the installation of 21 new kings who were all subject to Olubadan on Sunday, August 27, 2017, at Mapo Hall, Ibadan.

The meeting held yesterday was convened by Ajimobi to meet with close to 60 kings across the state, with a view to engaging their support for peace and security in the state. He briefed the monarchs on the achievements of his administration and the plans that have been evolved to transform the state for the next 25 years. and urged them to ensure their kingdoms are peaceful before, during and after the local government election that has been fixed for May 12, this year.

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III; the Aare Ago of Ogbomoso, Chief Sobalaje Otolorin, who represented Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III; Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Abdul-Ganiyu Adekunle, Ajinese I; Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Olusola Alao; Eleruwa of Eruwa, Oba Samuel Adegbola; and Onpetu of Ijeruland, Oba Oladapo Oyediran, were among scores of the monarchs in attendance.

Ajimobi, in his address, reeled out the achievements of his administration whichwill be seven years on May 29.

He urged the kings to help in ensuring the peaceful conduct of the forthcoming council poll by talking to their subjects not to foment trouble.

Ajimobi said he met with critical stakeholders in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the council poll, and told them that he would respect the decision of the majority in the party on the candidates who would contest  the election.

Meanwhile, Oba Adetunji said the ‘unprecedented’ achievements of Governor Ajimobi qualify him for another term in office were it not for constitutional impediment that restricts governors to two terms in office.

Similarly, Oba Adeyemi expressed ‘surprise’ at the pace of road constructions and other ongoing projects across the state, notwithstanding the pervading economic downturn in the country.

The first class monarchs extolled the governor for what they called his outstanding performances dotting all the five zones of the state since his assumption of office about seven years ago.

The Olubadan said he decided to openly appreciate the governor for what he called his unrelenting efforts to bring development to every nook and cranny of the state.

He said: “Yoruba don’t appreciate themselves except to abuse and criticise, but when someone has done well, we must say it. I am talking about what I have seen so far. In view of this, I would have loved him to go for another term if not that the constitution does not allow it.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari congratulates Adeboye at 76

— 2nd March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on his 76th birthday. Buhari commended Adeboye’s exemplary leadership which he noted has resulted in an exponential growth of the church, which directly translates into development of infrastructure, building of educational and health institutions,…

  • Ekiti: Fayose blows hot over N11bn refund

    — 2nd March 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has carpeted the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state over the move by former finance commissioner, Dapo Kolawole, to stop the N11 billion refund for federal  road projects executed by the state government through a court suit. The governor said such step is anti-people as…

  • Olubadan attends Ajimobi’s meeting, first in 9 months

    — 2nd March 2018

    • Says gov deserves another term Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan For the first time in the last nine months, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, yesterday attended a meeting convened by Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi. Olubadan’s presence at the meeting probably signalled a truce in the controversy trailing the review of the 1959…

  • ‘How I will clinch Gombe APC guber ticket’

    — 2nd March 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe Alhaji Abubakar Muazu, is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and has indicated his interest to contest the governorship in Gombe State. He says he is confident that of the over 10 aspirants who have indicated interest to contest in his party, he is the most qualified.    How has…

  • Buhari should personally reconcile Ganduje, Kwankwaso -Apugo

    — 2nd March 2018

    Okey Sampson, Aba Benjamin Apugo is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Board of Trustees (BoT) from Abia State. He speaks on the reconciliation efforts going on in the party. He argued that the reconciliation panel, headed by former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu should reach out to former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share