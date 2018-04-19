Olota coronation ceremony postponed

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The coronation ceremony and presentation of Staff of Office to the new Olota of Ota, Oba Adeyemi Abdul-Kabir Obalanlege, has been postponed.

The ceremony, which was earlier scheduled to hold on Sunday, April 28, is now slated for Thursday, May 10.

Briefing journalists on Wednesday on the development, the chairman, Olota Coronation Central Planning Committee, Senator Akin Odunsi, explained that the 2-week shift in the date was to enable the state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun to be physically present at the grand finale.

According to the chairman, the committee’s findings revealed that the governor would be out of the country and would not be to attend the event on April 28, hence the shit in the date.

He, therefore, noted activities lined up for the event would now commence on Saturday, May 5 with Iganmode coronation float.

Other activities, according to Senator Odunsi include Egungun roadshow, Efe Night, inter faith prayers, Gelede performance, public lecture, while the coronation and presentation of staff of office will come up on May 10 at the Ansar-Ur-Deen Comprehensive College, Iganmode, Ota.

He disclosed that dignitaries expected at the grand finale include former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the four paramount rulers in Ogun state, political functionaries among others.