The Sun News
Latest
19th April 2018 - Olota coronation ceremony postponed
19th April 2018 - Osun Assembly passes N179.2bn Appropriation Bill
19th April 2018 - Fulani herdsmen killed four persons in Plateau
19th April 2018 - JOHESU strike: FTH Gombe to sustain services
19th April 2018 - IS militants given 48 hours to surrender enclave near Damascus
19th April 2018 - Happy Birthday to Dr JBN @ 43
19th April 2018 - #LazyNigerianYouths: Nigerians respond to President’s comment
19th April 2018 - Police recovers stolen Senate Mace near Abuja city gate
19th April 2018 - Fresh herdsmen attack kill four men in Plateau village
19th April 2018 - 2019: Only God, Imo people can determine my fate –Araraume
Home / National / Olota coronation ceremony postponed

Olota coronation ceremony postponed

— 19th April 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The coronation ceremony and presentation of Staff of Office to the new Olota of Ota, Oba Adeyemi Abdul-Kabir Obalanlege, has been postponed.

The ceremony, which was earlier scheduled to hold on Sunday, April 28, is now slated for Thursday, May 10.

Briefing journalists on Wednesday on the development, the chairman, Olota Coronation Central Planning Committee, Senator Akin Odunsi, explained that the 2-week shift in the date was to enable the state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun to be physically present at the grand finale.

According to the chairman, the committee’s findings revealed that the governor would be out of the country and would not be to attend the event on April 28, hence the shit in the date.

He, therefore, noted activities lined up for the event would now commence on Saturday, May 5 with Iganmode coronation float.

Other activities, according to Senator Odunsi include Egungun roadshow, Efe Night, inter faith prayers, Gelede performance, public lecture, while the coronation and presentation of staff of office will come up on May 10 at the Ansar-Ur-Deen Comprehensive College, Iganmode, Ota.

He disclosed that dignitaries expected at the grand finale include former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the four paramount rulers in Ogun state, political functionaries among others.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Olota coronation ceremony postponed

— 19th April 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The coronation ceremony and presentation of Staff of Office to the new Olota of Ota, Oba Adeyemi Abdul-Kabir Obalanlege, has been postponed. The ceremony, which was earlier scheduled to hold on Sunday, April 28, is now slated for Thursday, May 10. Briefing journalists on Wednesday on the development, the chairman, Olota Coronation…

  • aregbesola

    Osun Assembly passes N179.2bn Appropriation Bill

    — 19th April 2018

    Clement Adeyi,  Osogbo Osun House of Assembly has passed  2018 appropriation bill of N179.2 billion. The passage followed a motion moved  by the leader of house,  Mr Timothy Owoeye and seconded by Mr Kamil Oyedele,  the House Chairman  on Finance and Appropriation at the plenary yesterday in Osogbo. The budget has  N92.6 billion as capital…

  • Fulani herdsmen killed four persons in Plateau

    — 19th April 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos No fewer than four persons were ambushed and killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Angwan Rogo Village at Jebu Bassa, Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State. Daily Sun gathered that the incident occurred at about 10pm on Wednesday night while the victims were returning from fetching construction sand…

  • JOHESU strike: FTH Gombe to sustain services

    — 19th April 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe In spite of the ongoing nationwide strike embarked upon by the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), management of the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH), Gombe, say services will continue to be rendered to patients at the facility. Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Dr Abubakar Sai’du, disclosed this to journalists on Thursday….

  • COMMENT Buhari Nigerian Youth

    #LazyNigerianYouths: Nigerians respond to President’s comment

    — 19th April 2018

    Following President Buhari’s remarks at the Commonwealth Business Forum on Wednesday in Westminster, London, suggesting many Nigerian youths are lazy and expect free benefits, many young Nigerians and their allies are reacting with outrage at the comment. Video of President @MBuhari’s comments on the Nigerian youth that has caused a lot of reactions and backlash….

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share