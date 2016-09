Nigeria’s only female potter, Olo Omidan Bata, lit Abidjan, the capital of Cote d’ Voire, September 5, during the Made in Nigeria Exhibition.

The act blazed the trail displaying exceptional skills on the three piece bata drum combining it with her sensational singing and titillating performance and well choreographed back up dancers.

According to a statement from her record label, Atunda Entertainment, her performance in Abidjan kicks-off her world tour.

The act is headed for Addis Ababa to perform at the reception for world dignitaries attending the African Fashion show on September 15. The fashion event is being put together by AU in conjunction with the legendary Gold for African Fashion.

The climax will be her performance in Paris in October during a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s (UNESCO) fashion event in partnership with the legendary Gold for African Fashion.