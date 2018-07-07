Olivia Audu left in the lurch?

Funsho Arogundade

It is often to think of widows as being older women, surrounded by children and, in some cases, grandchildren. However, in spite of any age, it’s heartbreaking to think that anyone can lose a spouse. For young widows, loss is often accompanied by the challenges of becoming a single mom, dealing with financial hardship, and trying to navigate the waters of dating again.

These three factors probably might be the burden Farida Olivia Audu, the pretty young widow of former governor of Kogi State, late Prince Abubakar Audu, has had to contend with. Since the November 2015 unfortunate death of her elderly husband on the eve of his victory and return as the next governor of Kogi State, cute Olivia, (a teenager then but now in her early 20s) and third wife of the flamboyant politician, had gone underground and off the social radar. She was said to have been so shattered over the loss of her caring husband which also put a lid to her dream of becoming the youngest ever first lady of the Confluence State and in Nigeria.

For so long, Benue State-born Olivia remains half-hearted, especially after she was left in the lurch by her husband’s family, friends and political associates.