Oliseh, Fortuna Sittard trade words over suspension

MONICA IHEAKAM

Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh and his Dutch Club Fortuna Sittard are trading words over the suspension of the former Nigerian international.

Oliseh was on Wednesday afternoon suspended as the chief coach of the Dutch side over what the club termed as his strained relationship with players, staff and management of the club.

In a press release, Fortuna Sittard said they have come to their witts end over Oliseh’s attitude.

“Several attempts by the club to encourage a change in the coach’s behaviour have unfortunately not worked, resulting in an unworkable situation,” Fortuna Sittard said in a press release.

“The board of Fortuna Sittard emphasizes that the decision to suspend Sunday Oliseh is not motivated by the current sporting performance.

“The coach’s unacceptable actions have made cooperation between many people within the organization impossible – from players to employees.

“Fortuna Sittard regrets the decision, but states that the club’s interest goes above all else”.

In a swift reaction, Sunday Oliseh took to his twitter handle to say that he was suspended because he refused to be part of Fortuna Sittard’s fraudulent activities.

“I confirm: Due to my refusal to participate in Illegal activities at Fortuna sittard and violate the Law, I have been Suspended from my duties as Coach by the Foreign Owners of Fortuna,” Oliseh wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Oliseh however refused to reveal the illegal activities he refused to participate in when one of his Twitter followers sought an explanation.

Fortuna, who were battling relegation when Oliseh took over in January 2017, are currently third on 44 points in the league table, five points behind leaders NEC Nijmejen. Fortuna have already qualified for the play-offs for promotion to the top flight.