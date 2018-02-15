The Sun News
Latest
15th February 2018 - Oliseh, Fortuna Sittard trade words over suspension
15th February 2018 - Barca hands £135m Dembele personal chef, security
15th February 2018 - Russia 2018: I’m studying Croatian players –Ezenwa
15th February 2018 - Ramat Cup: Gawuna charges teams on discipline
15th February 2018 - South West lifters get February 27 date
15th February 2018 - Developing talents for watersport key for Navy – Abbah
15th February 2018 - Zenith/Delta Principals’ Cup: Schools intensify training for q’finals
14th February 2018 - Florida shooting: ‘Number of fatalities’ in high school massacre
14th February 2018 - Zimbabwe: Morgan Tsvangirai is dead at 65
14th February 2018 - South Africa: Jacob Zuma resigns as President
Home / Sports / Oliseh, Fortuna Sittard trade words over suspension

Oliseh, Fortuna Sittard trade words over suspension

— 15th February 2018

MONICA IHEAKAM

Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh and his Dutch Club Fortuna Sittard are trading words over the suspension of the former Nigerian international.

Oliseh was on Wednesday afternoon suspended as the chief coach of the Dutch side over what the club termed as his strained  relationship with players, staff and management of the club.

In a press release, Fortuna Sittard said they have come to their witts end over Oliseh’s attitude.

“Several attempts by the club to encourage a change in the coach’s behaviour have unfortunately not worked, resulting in an unworkable situation,” Fortuna Sittard said in a press release.

“The board of Fortuna Sittard emphasizes that the decision to suspend Sunday Oliseh is not motivated by the current sporting performance.

“The coach’s unacceptable actions have made cooperation between many people within the organization impossible – from players to employees.

“Fortuna Sittard regrets the decision, but states that the club’s interest goes above all else”.

In a swift reaction, Sunday Oliseh took to his twitter handle to say that he was suspended because he refused to be part of Fortuna Sittard’s fraudulent activities.

“I confirm: Due to my refusal to participate in Illegal activities at Fortuna sittard and violate the Law, I have been Suspended from my duties as Coach by the Foreign Owners of Fortuna,” Oliseh wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Oliseh however refused to reveal the illegal activities he refused to participate in when one of his Twitter followers sought an explanation.

Fortuna, who were battling relegation when Oliseh took over in January 2017, are currently third on 44 points in the league table, five points behind leaders NEC Nijmejen. Fortuna have already qualified for the play-offs for promotion to the top flight.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

South Africa: Jacob Zuma resigns as President

— 14th February 2018

The Guardian Jacob Zuma, the president of South Africa, has resigned after days of defying orders from the ruling African National Congress to leave office and on the eve of a no-confidence vote in parliament. In a televised address to the nation late on Wednesday, the 75-year-old said he was a disciplined member of the ANC,…

  • Breaking: Governors to nominate team to interface with NASS on state police

    — 14th February 2018

    Juliana  Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The second Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) is currently ongoing in the State House Conference Center, Abuja. The governors are to nominate a team from their members that will interface with National Assembly over the creation of State Police. Recall at the closing of the two-day summit on national security organised by the…

  • TKO Aluko recants, apologises to Fayose, identifies ‘detractors’

    — 14th February 2018

    Erstwhile Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Dr. Tope Aluko has said that he has apologised to the State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose for all that he did in the past, vowing  to remain committed and loyal to the governor and all that he represents. A release issued by Chief Press…

  • Katsina NULGE backs Masari for second term

    — 14th February 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina The Katsina State chapter of National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has pledged to support Governor Aminu Bello Masari to continue in office beyond 2019 as a measure to ensure regular payment of their salaries. “We are going to support you,” the NULGE Chairman, Aliyu Haruna, told Governor Masari, on Wednesday,…

  • State of Emergency: Benue leaders lambast Coalition of Northern Groups

    — 14th February 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Leaders of the three major ethnic nationalities in Benue, Mzough U Tiv, Idoma National Forum and Omi’Nyigede have lambasted the Coalition of Norther Groups for calling for a state of emergency in Benue and other states over insecurity. The leaders of the various ethnic lobbies led by the President General of Mdzough…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share