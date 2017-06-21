Older woman accused of abducting teenage boy to have sex with

A 26- year -old woman, Oluchi Paul, was on Wednesday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court over the alleged abduction of a teenage boy.

The accused, a trader, who resides at No 6, Yanusa Lane, Water Works, Iju, a suburb of Lagos, is facing a three -count charge bordering on abduction.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offences were committed between March and May at the residence of the accused.

“The accused abducted a 17- year -old boy in order to be having sex with her.

“The boy’s parents were looking for him and they were informed that their son was staying with a woman.

“The victim’s parents reported the incident at the police station.

“The police went to the residence of the accused where they found the victim and the accused,’’ he said.

Ogu said that the boy and the accused were taken to the police station, for further interrogation.

“The accused told the police that she and the boy are lovers and that she is already pregnant,’’ he said.

The offences contravened Sections 141 and 166 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Akanni, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N 200, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Akanni adjourned the case until July 19, for mention.

(Source: NAN)