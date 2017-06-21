The Sun News
Latest
21st June 2017 - Older woman accused of abducting teenage boy to have sex with
21st June 2017 - Arsonists kill family of 3 in Rivers
21st June 2017 - Bayelsa govt. seals off Chinese coy over N109m tax
21st June 2017 - Anambra police arrest 11 armed robbers
21st June 2017 - Older woman accused of abducting teenage boy to have sex with
21st June 2017 - Obaseki appoints Ihonvbere, Idah, Eboigbe, Special Advisers
21st June 2017 - 2018 guber: Fayose’s supporters shut down Ekiti
21st June 2017 - Eid-el-Fitr: FRSC d2,500 personnel in Kwara
21st June 2017 - Lagos driver slaps policeman, threatens another with wheel spanner
21st June 2017 - Some religious, cultural beliefs fuel domestic violence, spousal abuse –Onyerinma
Home / Features / Older woman accused of abducting teenage boy to have sex with

Older woman accused of abducting teenage boy to have sex with

— 21st June 2017

A 26- year -old woman, Oluchi Paul, was on Wednesday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court  over the alleged abduction of a teenage boy.

The accused, a trader, who resides at No 6, Yanusa Lane, Water Works, Iju, a suburb of Lagos, is facing a three -count charge bordering on abduction.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offences were committed between March and May at the residence of the accused.

“The accused abducted a 17- year -old boy in order to be having sex with her.

“The boy’s parents were looking for him and they were informed that their son was staying with a woman.

“The victim’s parents reported the incident at the police station.

“The police went to the residence of the accused where they found the victim and the accused,’’ he said.

Ogu said that the boy and the accused were taken to the police station, for further interrogation.

“The accused told the police that she and the boy are lovers and that she is already pregnant,’’ he said.

The offences contravened Sections 141 and 166 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Akanni, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N 200, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Akanni adjourned the case until July 19, for mention.

(Source: NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Arsonists kill family of 3 in Rivers

— 21st June 2017

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Suspected arsonists  have  killed a family of three by setting ablaze their  house at Okpako-ejemah in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State. The arsonists, suspected to be cultists, invaded the victims’ apartment at night,  killing the occupants, Alhaji Hamza Garuba, his wife and a stepson. Daily Sun gathered from…

Share

  • Bayelsa govt. seals off Chinese coy over N109m tax

    — 21st June 2017

    From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Government, on Wednesday, moved against tax defaulters by sealing off a Chinese Company, Hilong Oil Services and Engineering Company. According to investigations the Board of Internal Revenue (BIR) were at the premises of the company to seal it off over alleged tax default of N109.5m. Findings indicated that…

    Share

  • Anambra police arrest 11 armed robbers

    — 21st June 2017

    From: Obinna Odogwu, Ekwulobia No fewer than 11 armed robbers, said to have been terrorising residents of Idemili North local Government Area and environs in Anambra State, have been arrested by the police. Six locally made guns were recovered from them. The new Divisional Police Officer, in charge of Ogidi Division, Mr. Mark Ijarafu, made…

    Share

  • Obaseki appoints Ihonvbere, Idah, Eboigbe, Special Advisers

    — 21st June 2017

    Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has announced the appointment of Professor Julius Ihonvbere as Chairman, Strategic Planning Team, Governor’s Office, a statement endorsed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, said. In addition, the governor named Chief Osaro Idah as Special Adviser on Political and Community Matters, Mr Crusoe Osagie as Special…

    Share

  • 2018 guber: Fayose’s supporters shut down Ekiti

    — 21st June 2017

    …As gov declares he’ll run for presidency in 2019 …Buhari has failed Nigerians, he declares From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti A pro-Fayose rally to signal the continuity agenda of Governor Ayodele Fayose in Ekiti State, in 2018, on Wednesday, shut down Ado-Ekiti, capital city of Ekiti State. Women and men from all walks of life, artisans,…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share