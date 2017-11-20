The Sun News
Latest
20th November 2017 - Oldang solar-powered tricycles launched in Lagos
20th November 2017 - Don’t drink and drive, FRSC, NB warn motorists
20th November 2017 - ‘Africa must copy China’s industrialisation drive’
20th November 2017 - ULC asks NASS, judiciary to call labour minister to order
20th November 2017 - Attach stringent conditions to future bailout, Labour tells FG
20th November 2017 - Garba Shehu on Sule Lamido
20th November 2017 - That Sadiq Daba may live
20th November 2017 - Between OGFZA and INTELS
20th November 2017 - Why Lagosians must pay their taxes
20th November 2017 - The $5.5bn foreign loan
Home / Business / Oldang solar-powered tricycles launched in Lagos

Oldang solar-powered tricycles launched in Lagos

— 20th November 2017

By Simeon Mpamugoh

Stakeholders in the transport sector gathered recently in Lagos for the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the sale and assembly of solar and electric-powered tricycles in Nigeria.
The signing of the agreement between Oldang International Nigeria Limited and Hornson Development Partners, China, at the Lekki Conservative Centre, was witnessed by members of the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) and Amalgamation of Commercial Motorcycles Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN).
Also launched at the event was a green transport system, which would herald the use of solar-powered automobiles in the conveyance of passengers, goods and services in the country.
Briefing journalists, managing director, Oldang International Limited, Mr. Olubunmi Oluwadare, stated that over-dependence on fossil fuels in the cities has led to high carbon emission, which he blamed for ozone layer depletion and climate change.
Oluwadare explained why his company got involved in solar electric vehicles, explaining that, apart from the sunny weather in Nigeria, which was very good for green energy, the venture was in line with the United Nations’ goals on replacing carbon emission with green emission, which many countries like China, the United Kingdom and France have keyed into.
He explained that Oldang tricycle models use both solar and electric power sources, thus making them dual powered vehicles, therefore, “The beauty of this means that the brand will enjoy continuous charging when on the move through the abundant sun rays, which would be stored in the battery.
“In case of continuous rain, one can charge it with electricity sources from Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), or generator power. And when it is fully charged, it can take one through a 120-kilometre journey, which is like Lagos to Ibadan,” he said.
The Oldang boss hihglighted the features of the product as: “Comfortable leather and fabric seats, low maintenance, indoor fan, roomy interior, arm rest, FM/CD sound system, side mirrors, high ground clearance, reverse camera uncommon in most of vehicles of such device, screen wiper, brake light and many more.”
He said that plans were afoot for an assembly plant to be located at Lagos and Kano, with mini plants in other major cities, which would help skills transfer to local engineers.
Comparing the product with those that use petrol and diesel, national president of TOAN, Mr. Augustine Apeh, said, “There are no similarities because Oldang solar and electric tricycle does not emit carbon that could be harmful to health.
“This is the kind of transportation model we need in Nigeria. We are not saying that the other ones that use petrol and diesel should be phased out, rather, both versions should compete for share of the market.”
Represented at the event by Alhaji Ibrahim Folorunsho, chairman, TOAN, Osun State chapter, he said that TOAN would partner with the management of Oldang in organising training and workshops for members on how to effectively maximise the features of the automobile.

Post Views: 4
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Oldang solar-powered tricycles launched in Lagos

— 20th November 2017

By Simeon Mpamugoh Stakeholders in the transport sector gathered recently in Lagos for the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the sale and assembly of solar and electric-powered tricycles in Nigeria. The signing of the agreement between Oldang International Nigeria Limited and Hornson Development Partners, China, at the Lekki Conservative Centre, was witnessed…

  • Don’t drink and drive, FRSC, NB warn motorists

    — 20th November 2017

    As 2017 grinds to an end, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced that it has stepped up activities geared towards ensuring that irresponsible drinking and misuse of the alcoholic beverages, usually on the increase during the Christmas and New Year festivities season, are considerably reduced. Corps public education officer, Cops Commander Bisi Kazeem,…

  • ‘Africa must copy China’s industrialisation drive’

    — 20th November 2017

    …As IndustriAll Global holds rally today Stories by Bimbola Oyesola, 08033246177 The lndustriAll Global Union has said African nations should copy China’s industrialisation drive to grow, and not through the uncritical importation of finished products. It said China’s industrialisation drive, which has within 20 years moved over 250 million people out of poverty through manufacturing…

  • ULC asks NASS, judiciary to call labour minister to order

    — 20th November 2017

    The United Labour Congress (ULC) has charged the National Assembly and the judiciary to call the Minister of Labour, Sen. Chris Ngige, to order over the alleged raid of the national secretariat of National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE) at Iwaya, Yaba, Lagos. According to the general secretary of ULC, Didi…

  • Attach stringent conditions to future bailout, Labour tells FG

    — 20th November 2017

    … Seeks panel on new national minimum wage Association of Senior Civil Servant of Nigeria (ASCSN) has charged the Federal Government to attach stringent conditions to future bailouts to states, to check misappropriation of the funds. This was even as it called for urgent constitution of a panel to negotiate a new national minimum wage….

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share