“It was a happy home, but… in 1998, things started falling apart and from 1998 to 2000 death took them away in quick succession.” ■ Says I now live a gloomy, desolate, lonely life ■ Mulls suicide

Linus Oota, Lafia

Life has become mean and beastly for 76-year-old Mrs Theresa Igyum. The septuagenarian once had several reasons to smile until her life took a terrible turn when she began to lose members of her family.

READ ALSO: Villagers kill septuagenarian over alleged witchcraft

Theresa was blessed with six sons, but she also adopted another son. But then Theresa began to lose them, one after the other.

Theresa who hails from Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State attended St Augustine Teachers College, now Nasarawa State Polytechnic, Lafia, where she met her husband, Mr Jerome Igyum and they finally got married after their studies and were employed by the then Benue-Plateau State government as primary school teachers. They served in various schools across the state.

But one unfortunate thing about their union was that in the first 13 years of their marriage, they had no children. This caused her psychological trauma as relatives and other people in the neighbourhood routinely made jest of her predicament and heaped insults on the hapless woman. The abuse and insults extended to her home where she was tortured and frequently denied peace for as long as the infertility lasted. To make matters worse for her, her husband showed no care for her plight. He did everything humanly possible to provoke her, hoping that she would abandon the marriage.

“I remember asking my husband, how long I would continue to live in this misery, but he said, ‘you are of no use to me and you refuse to leave my house.’ I almost got hypertension because of the worry,” Theresa said.

But she had nowhere to go, as her parents died five years after she got married. Besides, she was the only daughter of her parents, and had no living relatives on her mother’s side.

“At a point, I asked myself, ‘who am I in this world, is this the life I was meant to live? There is no one to love or help me, I have nowhere to go, it was a terrible experience,” she said

However, God performed a miracle in March 1975, when she conceived. The arrival of a baby in the family put an end to the acrimony between her husband and the family members.

Recalling those years, she said: “There was a lot of challenges all through those years I was unable to give my husband a child. Being patient was not easy because there were some things that you would not be able to tolerate and you would react to. So when the baby came,

I was happy and everybody in the family expressed joy over the birth of the baby. They said 13 years of endurance, patience and prayers had paid off.”

Over the years, Theresa gave birth to six children, but unfortunately all of them died in mysterious circumstances. Later she adopted a boy to wipe away her tears, the boy also died. Her husband who became heartbroken also died.