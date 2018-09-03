Akin Olateru, the Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), has been elected Fellow of the prestigious Royal Aeronautical Society (RAeS) London; the longest established independent and impartial professional body in the world with members from all the aerospace disciplines.

His election on June 5, 2018, was contained in a letter dated July 5, 2018 and signed by RAeS President, Rear Admiral Simon Henley and the Chief Executive, Simon Luxmoore.

Olateru is one of the few Africans to make up the 3,201 persons from across the globe that have been elected Fellow in the 152 years of RAeS’ existence.

Established in 1866 and headquartered in London, United Kingdom, the Society is the world’s most prestigious aviation society; the only aviation professional body dedicated to the aerospace community (military and civil) and seeks to further the advancement of aeronautical art, science and engineering around the world.

Since its creation, the body has admitted only 24,300 members and almost 300 corporate partners around the globe, reflecting its high and uncompromising operational standards and untainted integrity in its quest to remain at the forefront of developments in aerospace.

It seeks to promote the highest professional standards in all aerospace disciplines, provide specialist information & act as a central forum for the exchange of ideas, while playing a leading role in influencing opinion on aerospace matters.

Her Majesty, the Queen of England is the Society’s Patron.

In further recognition of his expertise and aptitude, Akin Olateru has also been elected as a member of Chatham House (The Royal Institute of International Affairs), United Kingdom – an international affair think tank and world-leading policy institute with a mission to help governments and societies build a sustainably secure, prosperous and just world.

The institute analyses and promotes the understanding of major international issues and current affairs.

It is ranked as one of the most influential think-tanks in the world. In the University of Pennsylvania’s rankings (announced in January 2017) for their Global Go To Think Tanks Report, Chatham House was ranked the think tank of the year, and the second most influential in the world after the Brookings Institution, and the world’s most influential non-U.S. think tank.

In November 2016, Chatham House was also named Prospect magazine’s Think-Tank of the Year, as well as the winner in the UK categories for International Affairs and Energy and Environment.

Founded in 1920, Chatham House has 3,300 members based in over 75 countries. Its members and subscribers are drawn from the worlds of business, diplomacy, academia, politics, the media and civil society, and large numbers of students.

Olateru’s election into Fellowship of the RAeS, came after the Society conducted very strict and rigorous due diligence bordering on records of his personal integrity, good conduct, and outstanding contributions to the aviation industry; so also, with his election into Chatham House.

These are global testimonials and recognition of his achievements and professionalism that clearly highlight his zest to grow and strengthen the aviation sector.

His experience and pedigree acquired in more than 30 years of versatile work exposure, crisscross’s the Aviation Industry in the UK, Europe and Nigeria, at hands-on operational, management and top executive levels.

A globally recognized resourceful industry professional with vast Airline and Air Transport management expertise, he is an Aircraft Maintenance Engineer with Nigerian, UK and USA licenses: and began his career in engineering maintenance with Pan African Airlines and the Nigerian Police Air Wing from where he left Nigeria for further studies abroad.

Akin’s desire has always been to promote a better and safer sky for the flying public: and has strategically grown his career pathway through the core aviation units of aircraft engineering maintenance, ground handling, and passenger & cargo flight operations in his bid to becoming well-rounded and grounded in the business of air transportation.

He attended City University, London and graduated with an M.SC in Air Transport Management (the second Nigerian citizen to bag that degree), where amongst other specializations he studied and made in-depth research and simulations into accident investigations at post graduate level.

He is also a Chartered Member of the United Kingdom Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport.

Akin Olateru was appointed Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of the Accident Investigation Bureau, by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in January 2017. Since his appointment, he has carefully analysed the critical issues, challenges and opportunities faced by the Bureau with the aim of identifying strategies for improvement and advocating for better policies that will steer the aviation industry forward.

From assuming office in January 2017 to date, 16 Final Reports and 1 Safety Bulletin have been published by the Bureau with 66 Safety Recommendations issued to stakeholders. This makes up 48.6% of Final Reports and 44.9% of Safety Recommendations issued by AIB in its 12 years since inception in 2006. This highlights his commitment to clearing the backlog of overdue reports.

His management style has sparked a change in the Bureau and has raised its profile in the international community. The Bureau has been recognised both locally and internationally for its achievements and progress.

Its collaboration with several countries Accident Investigation Agencies such as the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and the Singapore Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) has boosted manpower development in AIB through training.

Several countries have also expressed interest in collaborating with AIB on Accident and Incident investigations within their jurisdiction. The Republic of Benin just signed an MOU with AIB to this effect.