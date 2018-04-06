Olamide set to wed baby mama, Aisha

If everything goes as planned, Afro hip-hop superstar, Olamide Adedeji popularly known as Olamide Baddo, will tie the knot with his baby mama, Aisha Suleiman before the end of this month.

A reliable source told TS Weekend: “Remember that he recently proposed to his baby mama and the only love of his life, Aisha. I can assure you that plans for marriage have reached advanced stages, and before the end of the month, both will tie the knot in a ceremony that will attract the crème de la crème of Nigerian society.”

The source added: “Olamide was very close to his mum until her death and her exit has left a vacuum in his heart. But then, his baby mama has always been there for him. In fact, fans may not know it, but they have been staying together for quite a long time now. It’s only that Olamide does not like publicising his private life. I can assure you that before the end of the month, the singer will walk down the aisle and it is going to be an explosive event.”

The lovebirds, who have been together since 2011, have a son, Maximilaino Adedeji, who was born in 2015. Recently, Olamide announced the proposal to Aisha on Snapchat @baddosneh, some hours after wishing her a happy birthday on the same platform.