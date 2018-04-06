The Sun News
Olamide

Olamide set to wed baby mama, Aisha

— 6th April 2018

If everything goes as planned, Afro hip-hop superstar, Olamide Adedeji popularly known as Olamide Baddo, will tie the knot with his baby mama, Aisha Suleiman before the end of this month.

A reliable source told TS Weekend: “Remember that he recently proposed to his baby mama and the only love of his life, Aisha. I can assure you that plans for marriage have reached advanced stages, and before the end of the month, both will tie the knot in a ceremony that will attract the crème de la crème of Nigerian society.”

The source added: “Olamide was very close to his mum until her death and her exit has left a vacuum in his heart. But then, his baby mama has always been there for him. In fact, fans may not know it, but they have been staying together for quite a long time now. It’s only that Olamide does not like publicising his private life. I can assure you that before the end of the month, the singer will walk down the aisle and it is going to be an explosive event.”

The lovebirds, who have been together since 2011, have a son, Maximilaino Adedeji, who was born in 2015. Recently, Olamide announced the proposal to Aisha on Snapchat @baddosneh, some hours after wishing her a happy birthday on the same platform.

Latest

PDP

PDP: One week, many headaches

— 6th April 2018

Ndubuisi Orji,  Abuja There are periods in the life of an individual,  group or nation that come with so much headaches. For Nigeria’s major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the last week of March was one of such weeks.  From a blistering attack by the All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled Federal Government to…

  • Ajimobi

    Oyo: Ajimobi celebrates wife at 59

    — 6th April 2018

    • Gov cannot be blackmailed –APC chieftain Oluseye Ojo; Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has described his wife, Florence, as paragon of virtue, who gives generously to the needy and a woman always solidly behind him to succeed in all his endeavours in life. The governor stated this yesterday at the commissioning…

  • Pregnant

    Pregnant women protest alleged N25,000 medical bill in Ondo

    — 6th April 2018

    • Govt denies hiking childbirth fees Bamigbola Gbolagunte Akure Pregnant women in Akure, the Ondo State capital, yesterday protested what they described as outrageous medical bill at the state Specialist Hospital, Akure. The protesters complained that the hospital and other government-owned hospitals now charge N25,000 for delivery, while Caesarian Session goes for N50,000 in the…

  • Dambazau

    Dambazau tasks fire service on professionalism, prevention

    — 6th April 2018

    • Commissions 13 new fire engine trucks Moshood Adebayo Minister of Interior, Lt. General Abdulrahaman Bello Dambazau (retd), has tasked the authorities of the Federal Fire Service (FFS)  on professionalism and fire hazard prevention, promising that the Federal Government will always support them with necessary fire-fighting equipment and machines. Dambazau, who described the FFS as…

  • NIWA

    Senators query N800m security vote for NIWA

    — 6th April 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Senators, yesterday, queried the sum of N800 million budgeted for the purchase of security equipment by the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA). The lawmakers’ position was handed down to NIWA Acting Managing Director, Danladi Ibrahim, when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Marine Transport to defend the agency’s 2018 budget. The…

