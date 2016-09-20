Olamide, Iyanya to headline Yudala show

By Christian Agadibe

A-list singers, Olamide and Iyanya have been confirmed as the headline artistes for a mega digital entertainment concert tagged: ‘Yudala Zero Gravity’, which kicks off with a contemporary music blast at the Landmark Event Centre, Oniru, Lagos on October 2, 2016.

Powered as a mega three-city dual concert, Yudala Zero Gravity will parade the best hip-hop and rock gospel artistes, who would use the platform to launch new songs. In addition, loads of surprises and other side attractions are in store for music lovers from Africa’s pioneer composite e-commerce outfit, Yudala and New Concept Media Group (NCMG) at the show.

Commenting on the event, Head, Corporate Communications, Mr Gideon Ayogu said: “This inaugural edition of Yudala Zero Gravity will hold in three cities namely Lagos, Abuja and Enugu. Each city will host two concerts: a contemporary Nigerian music blast and a rock gospel concert. Zero Gravity will witness pure acoustics and live performances from the best Nigerian artistes in both genres of music.

“As a mark of reward, free tickets will be delivered to Yudala customers for purchases made from August 1, 2016 online or in any Yudala Experience Store nationwide.”