Olamide, Iyanya to headline Yudala show

By Christian Agadibe

A-list singers, Olamide and Iyanya have been confirmed as the headline artistes for a mega digital entertainment concert tagged: ‘Yudala Zero Gravity’, which kicks off with a contemporary music blast at the Landmark Event Centre, Oniru, Lagos on October 2, 2016.
Powered as a mega three-city dual concert, Yudala Zero Gravity will parade the best hip-hop and rock gospel artistes, who would use the platform to launch new songs. In addition, loads of surprises and other side attractions are in store for music lovers from Africa’s pioneer composite e-commerce outfit, Yudala and New Concept Media Group (NCMG) at the show.
Commenting on the event, Head, Corporate Communications, Mr Gideon Ayogu said: “This inaugural edition of Yudala Zero Gravity will hold in three cities namely Lagos, Abuja and Enugu. Each city will host two concerts: a contemporary Nigerian music blast and a rock gospel concert. Zero Gravity will witness pure acoustics and live performances from the best Nigerian artistes in both genres of music.
“As a mark of reward, free tickets will be delivered to Yudala customers for purchases made from August 1, 2016 online or in any Yudala Experience Store nationwide.”

Jubilation in Kogi over Supreme Court verdict

FROM EMMANUEL ADEYEMI. There was wild jubilation across Kogi State  as the new of the Supreme Court decision on the election of governor Yahaya Bello filtered into the state. Hundreds of people trooped into the streets of major towns in the state on hearing the court verdict Meanwhile the governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has said that his victory…

    Recession: Obiano abolishes taxes in Anambra

    (By Geoffrey Anyanwu – AWKA) Following his conviction that there would be long suffering as a result of the recession in the country, Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State yesterday abolished some levies and taxes in the state.   Obiano who addressed the state in special broadcast said abolishment of the levies and taxes was…

    Supreme Court verdict honour to democracy – Bello

    Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Tuesday said his victory at the Supreme Court was a “big honour’’ to democracy in Nigeria. In a statement shortly after the apex court affirmed him as elected governor of Kogi, he said the judgment would remain a watershed in the annals of electoral jurisprudence and constitutional law in…

    CBN keeps MPR at 14%, CRR at 22.5%

    By Omodele Adigun   The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has proved bookmakers right by keeping its benchmark interest rate, the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 14 per cent and maintained the Cash Reserve Ratio for commercial banks at 22.5 percent. These were the top highlights at the end of the Monetary Policy Committee(MPC) meeting…

    BREAKING: Supreme Court upholds Bello as Kogi Gov

    ‎The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeals filed against the election of governor Yahaya Bello by Capt. Idris Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and James Faleke of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for lacking in merit. The apex court in a unanimous decision also dismissed the appeals ‎by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the…

    Multiple taxation stifling business, says business group

    (By Amen Gajira) Minna, Sept. 20, 2016 (NAN) The Niger State Coalition for Business and Professional Associations (NICOBPA) says multiple taxation is stifling smooth operations and growth of business enterprises in the state. The new elected chairman of the coalition, Alhaji Muhammed Lawal, made this known on Tuesday in an interview with newsmen in Minna‎….

    Women Affairs minister meets refugees, promises their return home

    (By Sylvanus Viashima – JALINGO) Senator Aisha Alhassan, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, has assured internally displaced persons (IDPs) that their stay in the camps as refugees would soon be over as the President was making big efforts to ensure that they return to their various homes safely. The minister gave her assurance yesterday at the…

    Stakeholders decry over-regulation in telecoms sector

    Story by Olabisi Olaleye Telecommunications stakeholders said over-regulation from various organisations may do more harm than good to the industry. According to them, in pursuing internal generated revenue (IGR), various organisations  should not visualise telecommunications service providers as golden cow to milk or mega fortune as this may stunt the growth,  kill or pauperise the…

    All eyes on House of Reps as lawmakers resume work

    By Kemi Yesufu, Abuja All eyes are on the House of Representatives as the National Assembly resumes today from its eight-week annual vacation. No thanks to budget padding scandal which dominated discussion among Nigerians almost on daily basis for the past two months, many will be looking to see how this brouhaha will pan out….

    My relationship with Okorocha – Madumere, Imo deputy gov

    By Zika Bobby Imo State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere said God, his father and his boss, Governor Rochas Okorocha have tremendously affected his life in positive ways, making him a better leader, father and servant. Madumere in this interview said the vision of the present administration in Imo has immensely transformed the state. As…

