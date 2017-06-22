Olamide, Flavour, Kiss Daniel, others storm Ibadan for Glo Mega Music Show

Ibadan, the Capital of Oyo State will witness unprecedented fun and excitement on Sunday when the Glo premium show, Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour lands in the city with the nation’s top musicians, including Badoo King, Olamide, Nabania Crooner, Flavour and Kiss Daniel, the Woju exponent expected to thrill guests during the show.

Other stars expected to thrill the crowd in Ibadan include king of ethno rap, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, popularly known as Phyno, Timaya, the Egberi Papa 1 of Bayelsa, Queen of afro-pop, Yemi Alade, Dancehall specialist, Runtown; the duo of Peter and Paul known as PSquare.

According to Globacom, the mega show which will coincide with the end of Ramadan fasting will hold at the ultra modern University of Ibadan Conference Centre.

“Besides these eight iconic music stars, the show will be anchored by the duo of Nollywood and Ghollywood queens, Uche Jombo and Juliet Ibrahim while Nollywood legends, Richard Mofe-Damijo, RMD, Kanayo O. Kanayo, KOK and one of the most celebrated Yoruba movie stars, Odunlade Adekola, will make celebrity appearances to give our esteemed Ibadan subscribers and environs total entertainment as they end the Holy Month of Ramadan”, Globacom said.

Speaking on the rationale for staging two mega shows, Glo Laffta Fest and Glo Mega Music Concert twice in Ibadan within a month, Globacom explained that “it is our way of delighting our customers, who in the first instance, are the reason why we are in business. But more importantly, it is a reward show for their continued and sustained loyalty to the Glo brand over the years as they will have the opportunity to interact and engage all the listed stars”.

To attend the show, Globacom said that existing and new subscribers on the network should recharge their Glo SIM cards with at least N2,000 and send a text message indicating their preferred location to a short code, 207; for example, “MUSIC IBADAN’ to 207.