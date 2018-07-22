Meet Toyin Olajide, Nigeria’s first female airline managing director

How has it been being the arrow head of a leading airline in Nigeria in the past 4 years?

In the last four years, Air Peace has actually achieved a lot. We have increased our routes in the West coast to Banjul, Freetown, Dakar in Senegal and Accra, Ghana. We increased our fleet from 7 to 24 aircraft, and we are still going. We have also created new domestic routes such as Kano, Yola and Akure. Makurdi will soon commence. We are still buying more planes because right now our route expansion requires a whole lot of more equipment than we currently have. So far, we are still looking for more airplanes to satisfy the needs of the members of this blessed country. One of the reasons Air Peace was established is actually to unite this country and provide employment for Nigerians. We believe that the more airplanes we acquire, the more people we are able to give jobs, the more we unite the country and the more routes we are able to fly into by connecting different countries. We have just acquired six ERJ 145 planes, which is a whole lot. This particular airplane is really going to unite this country. It simply means we can fly from Benin to Port Harcourt, Enugu to Kano, Sokoto to Abuja to Lagos to Makurdi etc. The essence is to unite Nigerians. Air Peace as at today has in its organization over 2000 staffers from different parts of this country. It is one airline that is very gender sensitive. We love and respect our women because they are very committed.

How was the Air Peace ‘All Female Flight’ conceived?

Our captain happens to be the first female captain in Air Peace. After flying with Air Peace for some years, she finally attained the captainship position. And that was going to be an ‘All Female Flight’, and we needed to show Nigerians how much Air Peace is supporting this country, respecting gender, we believe in our staff, industry and Nigeria. By God’s grace we will have more of that.

That all-female-flight was the first in Nigeria. It made history because we have never had a flight where the cockpit crew, cabin crew, flight engineer, ground staff, despatcher; all the people that attended to that flight were all indigenous staff, all Nigerians, there was no foreigner. This is the first time you would have such a milestone being achieved in Nigeria and this only happened to the glory of God through Air Peace. We are indeed very grateful to God. We have a wonderful team. In Air Peace we are like a family; we all work to bring the best out of ourselves. We believe we have not arrived; Air Peace is still improving; we still believe we need to do a lot with processes and procedure; we are training people, getting a lot of assistance, investing in our operation, personnel, human resources, equipment to make sure we build a world class airline. This will happen one day by the grace of God.

How prepared is Air Peace to meet the competition that will come from the proposed new national carrier and other airlines?

Air Peace is not shaken by any existing airline or new one coming up because we have our standard. We have our target. Air Peace is a focused airline. As I said earlier, we know our vision. We try as much as possible to put policies, processes and procedure in place and to have the right team around us that would help drive the vision. So we are not worried about any airline coming on board. Again, the sky is big enough for everybody; what we worry about is having enabling environment to operate in. We have a whole lot of improvement that still needs to happen in the industry that would help airlines to survive. And once we can have all that in place in the areas of airport infrastructure, right landing haze, right operating environment, then this country will have a very viable aviation sector. It is possible and doable because this is one industry that generates huge revenue for the economy of this country. It is one industry that the government needs to pay attention to. We don’t want to destroy it.

What exactly do you mean by enabling environment?