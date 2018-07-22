Meet Toyin Olajide, Nigeria’s first female airline managing director— 22nd July 2018
Our captain happens to be the first female captain in Air Peace. After flying with Air Peace for some years, she finally attained the captainship position.
Agatha Emeadi
Mrs Toyin Olajide is a bold lady of many firsts who saw to the accomplishment of Nigeria’s first “all female flight crew” when Air Peace Airline operated a round trip flight from Lagos to Abuja and finally landed at Owerri Airport in Imo State, for the first leg and a return journey to Lagos through Abuja, amid thunderous, carnival-like celebrations. The successful flight marked a milestone in Nigeria’s aviation history. She holds a First Class Honours degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Lagos with over 20 airline industry professional certificates in her kitty.
READ ALSO: Air Peace opens Freetown, Banjul, Dakar routes
How has it been being the arrow head of a leading airline in Nigeria in the past 4 years?
In the last four years, Air Peace has actually achieved a lot. We have increased our routes in the West coast to Banjul, Freetown, Dakar in Senegal and Accra, Ghana. We increased our fleet from 7 to 24 aircraft, and we are still going. We have also created new domestic routes such as Kano, Yola and Akure. Makurdi will soon commence. We are still buying more planes because right now our route expansion requires a whole lot of more equipment than we currently have. So far, we are still looking for more airplanes to satisfy the needs of the members of this blessed country. One of the reasons Air Peace was established is actually to unite this country and provide employment for Nigerians. We believe that the more airplanes we acquire, the more people we are able to give jobs, the more we unite the country and the more routes we are able to fly into by connecting different countries. We have just acquired six ERJ 145 planes, which is a whole lot. This particular airplane is really going to unite this country. It simply means we can fly from Benin to Port Harcourt, Enugu to Kano, Sokoto to Abuja to Lagos to Makurdi etc. The essence is to unite Nigerians. Air Peace as at today has in its organization over 2000 staffers from different parts of this country. It is one airline that is very gender sensitive. We love and respect our women because they are very committed.
How was the Air Peace ‘All Female Flight’ conceived?
Our captain happens to be the first female captain in Air Peace. After flying with Air Peace for some years, she finally attained the captainship position. And that was going to be an ‘All Female Flight’, and we needed to show Nigerians how much Air Peace is supporting this country, respecting gender, we believe in our staff, industry and Nigeria. By God’s grace we will have more of that.
That all-female-flight was the first in Nigeria. It made history because we have never had a flight where the cockpit crew, cabin crew, flight engineer, ground staff, despatcher; all the people that attended to that flight were all indigenous staff, all Nigerians, there was no foreigner. This is the first time you would have such a milestone being achieved in Nigeria and this only happened to the glory of God through Air Peace. We are indeed very grateful to God. We have a wonderful team. In Air Peace we are like a family; we all work to bring the best out of ourselves. We believe we have not arrived; Air Peace is still improving; we still believe we need to do a lot with processes and procedure; we are training people, getting a lot of assistance, investing in our operation, personnel, human resources, equipment to make sure we build a world class airline. This will happen one day by the grace of God.
How prepared is Air Peace to meet the competition that will come from the proposed new national carrier and other airlines?
Air Peace is not shaken by any existing airline or new one coming up because we have our standard. We have our target. Air Peace is a focused airline. As I said earlier, we know our vision. We try as much as possible to put policies, processes and procedure in place and to have the right team around us that would help drive the vision. So we are not worried about any airline coming on board. Again, the sky is big enough for everybody; what we worry about is having enabling environment to operate in. We have a whole lot of improvement that still needs to happen in the industry that would help airlines to survive. And once we can have all that in place in the areas of airport infrastructure, right landing haze, right operating environment, then this country will have a very viable aviation sector. It is possible and doable because this is one industry that generates huge revenue for the economy of this country. It is one industry that the government needs to pay attention to. We don’t want to destroy it.
What exactly do you mean by enabling environment?
It is a whole lot; the airports are not up to the desirable standard. We need to have an airport with the right infrastructure, landing haze, conducive environment of operating and this issue of multiple taxation, which will not help the airlines. The airlines must compete favourably with their international counterparts. Enabling environment is key to the industry; it is needed to achieve the best.
Has the attention of the government be drawn to these challenges?
Yes of course, they are aware. But I must tell you that the government has actually tried. Give it to our Minister. The government is doing the very best to give the industry a much conducive environment for the operators. We have the issue of the zero waivers on aircraft space, which the Minister made happen; that is a huge relief on the operators; the issue of the VAT which is being removed from transport, these are things they are doing to make life easier for the operators. But then, there are still other areas to look into. It’s only about three or four airports that are open 24hours in Nigeria. That is to say only about 10 to 20 per cent of the airports in Nigeria operate 24hours. If you have airports in the country that you cannot fly to after 5-6:00pm, how do you break even? When you have issues with the weather in the morning hours and have delays in the departures, as a result, flights are being pushed to later in the day, by the time it is 6:00pm and you cannot accommodate some of these flights anymore, it results to cancellation of flights and that is a huge loss in the process. Planes are not supposed to sit on the ground, they should be flying. You cannot possibly have just one screening point at the airport to facilitate over 2000 passengers within three hours. How possible is that? Passengers do not understand all these challenges. If these things are looked into, the industry will be a more favourable place for all.
How did you become the first female Managing Director of Air Peace, which is a leading airline in Nigeria?
I didn’t become managing director of Air Peace through written application. No! I applied as Head of Safety and was employed in February 2014, for the same position. Two months after, I went to the School of Aeronautics, in Sheffield, United States of America and got my Federal Aviation Authority (FAA licence). When I came back to the country in early June, I was still functioning as Head of Safety, whose responsibility then was to oversee functions of the whole operations because you must be everywhere, all the departments; if you are talking about aviation, your priority is safety which involves engineering, lights, capping, human resources etc. I was involved to review so many things in maintenance, in operations; there was nothing I did not get involved in. I was just doing my best not knowing that my management was watching me.
One fateful midnight, my chairman called me and asked me questions on the conversation we had earlier and I repeated all the things I said. He then said, Ok, check your mail, for a mail sent to me. I picked up my laptop and lo and behold I saw a mail from Human Resources (HR) congratulating me as the Managing Director and Acting Chief Operating Officer of Air Peace. Then, I screamed loudly that it woke my husband up; he jumped out and asked what the problem was? The shock could not let me talk; I pushed the laptop to him.
It was the last thing that I expected, there was no hint from anybody, no interview, no clue, no briefing or at least ask if I could fit into the big shoe; nothing like that at all. But that night, I knelt down, raised my hands to God in prayers and said, God in heaven, for the singular reason that I knew nothing about this appointment, I put Air Peace before you, that you would make it a success story. Yes, I have been in charge of departments of an airline but not running an entire airline; I do not know what it means to run an airline. But here we are four years after basking in the grace of God.
After four years, what does it mean to be the very first female MD/COO of an airline?
I feel humbled and very grateful to God. It is quite exciting and at the same time it is a whole lot of responsibilities because you have a whole lot of people looking up to you who could not be let down. It is challenging actually but at the same time, you know a lot of people are looking up to you, you want to continue to give it your very best, especially for the young females out there, You want them to know that nothing can stop anyone. If you set your mind to achieve something, it is possible and doable. If I can be the COO of this airline today, anybody, any woman, any female, any lady or any young girl out there can also be a COO of any airline or industry in the world; it is doable with a lot of determination and God on one’s side. That I believe strongly.
Give us a snapshot of this MD of Air Peace?
I studied Chemical Engineering at the University of Lagos. In my class then, we were seven girls that grappled with it among the boys. My first job was with Zenith Bank, I got the job before I went for the national youth service. After two years, I left for UK to join my husband and while I was there, I went to Cranfield University and studied Human Relationship and Personnel Management, after which, I came back to the country and started off my aviation career with Bellview Airlines as Quality Assurance Inspector; from there I moved to Dana Air, where I rose to become Deputy Head of Safety for four years, 2010-2014. When Air Peace came on board, someone called my attention to join and head their Safety Department.
You have won so many Awards in a short time.
The Almighty God has been on our side. When we get nominations, we simply believe God is at work and our hard work and commitment. We have a chairman who is very passionate and focused about this airline. He is ready and willing to run Air Peace the way an airline should be run. He is not stopping at investing, he is not stopping at making available the required resources, he is giving this airline a solid foundation to be able to sustain and withstand the test of time. That is what you see in the awards that Air Peace is getting now and then simply because the airline is set on a very solid foundation.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
Nigeria to spend $300m on national carrier20th July 2018
-
FG unveils Nigeria Air as new national carrier19th July 2018
-
Northern, southern leaders lament wanton killings19th July 2018
Latest
Samuel Ortom: Executive flip-flopping when the centre no longer holds— 22nd July 2018
Samuel Ortom was born on April 23, 1961. He holds a Masters of Public Administration from the Benue University and a Ph.D from the Commonwealth University, Belize, which he earned through distance learning. Tope Adeboboye His face hardly feigns defiance; neither does his demeanour depict the rebellious persona. Add that to his perpetually timorous mien,…
-
2019 tears Kaduna APC apart— 22nd July 2018
– Senators Hunkuyi, Sani, others, declare el-Rufai undemocratic, plot his fall – We’re reconciling with aggrieved members, says governor Ismail Omipidan and Sola Ojo, Kaduna “The reconciliation being embarked upon by the All Progressives Progress (APC) is too little and it is coming a little too late because in Kaduna, the people have decided to…
-
2019: Atiku formally declares for presidency— 22nd July 2018
Announcing his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election, Atiku said the current All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government had performed below par… Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has formally declared his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The declaration, which took place at the Ribadu…
-
Col. Nyiam to Buhari: You don’t deserve 2nd term— 22nd July 2018
“The danger that lies ahead is that if Buhari gets a second term, Nigerians should know that the bad omen, the killings of innocent farmers, and natural disaster in which lives are lost in hundreds under president Buhari’s watch will continue.” Chidi Obineche Col Tony Nyiam (rtd) is a pro-democracy activist and acclaimed mastermind of…
-
Incessant killings: Life no longer sacred in Nigeria – Archbishop Agwu— 22nd July 2018
Recently, he spoke on the incessant killings of Nigerians, particularly Christians, by herdsmen and the 2019 elections. Tony John, Port Harcourt Most Reverend (Dr.) Sunday Agwu is the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Methodist Church Nigeria. He is from Abia State. Recently, he spoke on the incessant killings of Nigerians, particularly…
-
Entertainment
What kept us together for 30 years – T.W.O, singers— 22nd July 2018
“If we have been together for thirty years, which means that I was 20 when we met, that means I have known her almost half of my life.”– Tunde Obe Bolatito Adebayo Showbiz couple, Tunde and Wunmi Obe popularly called T.W.O, will in August roll out the drums in celebration of 20 years of blissful…
South-West Report
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja Airport Road: Highway to hell— 18th July 2018
Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Sometime in May 2015, six staff of Radio Nigeria had a brush with death on the Musa Yar’Adua Expressway, popularly called Airport Road, Abuja. The car conveying them home, after a stressful production hours, had rammed into another vehicle while the driver was receiving a telephone call. According to the most senior…
Oriental News
Insecurity: Why Enugu is relatively peaceful— 15th July 2018
Peter Anosike The President of United Igbo Traders of Nigeria (UNITRAN), Chief Chris Eberego Ezeh, has given reasons why Enugu State is relatively peaceful. According to him, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has created a new phenomenon in governance that has engendered peace. Speaking in an interview with Sunday Sun, the Ukehe-Igbo Etiti, Enugu State-born business mogul…
-
Features
Meet Toyin Olajide, Nigeria’s first female airline managing director— 22nd July 2018
Our captain happens to be the first female captain in Air Peace. After flying with Air Peace for some years, she finally attained the captainship position. Agatha Emeadi Mrs Toyin Olajide is a bold lady of many firsts who saw to the accomplishment of Nigeria’s first “all female flight crew” when Air Peace Airline operated…
Literary Review
Hadiza El-Rufai: Writing is therapeutic— 21st July 2018
“I write because I have something to say; it’s therapeutic and fiction is a safe medium, and this particular story was written, because I had an encounter with an orphanage…” Olamide Babatunde It’s not every day one comes across a governor’s wife writing a book, yet Hadiza Isma El-Rufai does change that, and a lot…
-
Lifeline
How to prevent danger in Onitsha drainage channels— 20th July 2018
He recalled that the state government had been doing its best to de-silt drainages in Onitsha to allow floodwater to flow into the River Niger. Cosmas Omegoh Some residents of Onitsha in Anambra State have been lamenting the recent drowning of four bankers in the area. The deceased were swept into the Obodoukwu drainage channel…
Education Review
Nigeria to host regional confab on education— 16th July 2018
Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Federal Government has confirmed that, barring any last minute change, it will host regional conference on education, in Abuja, later this year. The conference would afford all stakeholders the opportunity to showcase success story in the development of education in their respective countries. Government said a desk office had been raised…
-
TSWeekend
Why I’m supporting Buhari’s re-election – K1 De Ultimate— 20th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire For fuji icon, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, President Muhammadu Buhari has exhibited uncommon courage in his fight against corruption. And for this reason, he’s supporting his re-election bid come 2019. READ ALSO: Fuji, Juju musicians, others storm Abeokuta to promote Yoruba traditional music The musician, who recently paid…
Opinion
Vote ‘cashualisation’ and the commodification of tomorrow— 20th July 2018
“Genuine change agents are scared away from politics due to the ‘cashualisation’ of vote which ensures that people have no tomorrow.” Oludayo Tade The July 14 gubernatorial election conducted in Ekiti state which produced Dr Kayode Fayemi as the Governor-elect has affirmed the precarious state of affairs in Nigeria. The behavioural manifestations of political actors…
Columnists
-
The tormentors of Lagos— 22nd July 2018
So how come a hundred trailers making the lives and business of people living in Apapa has now grown to 12,000 powerful tormentors of the whole city? Funke Egbemode Koko: Lagos is under siege Kaka: You mean terrorists are here, Boko Haram, Hakika or all of them? Koko: The terrorists that are in town are…
-
INEC’s threat to 2019 elections— 22nd July 2018
In 2019, INEC will pose the biggest threat to free and credible elections. It has failed an integrity test and the earlier Nigerians realise this coming anarchy, the safer for everyone. I will revert to this point later. Fred Itua In Nigeria, elections can be likened to a war. Politicians, whose only trade yields interest…
-
Uduk and the capital market outlaws— 22nd July 2018
Make no mistake about it, these capital market outlaws are still within the system. They succeeded in the past but they appear to be against the brick this time. Ken Ugbechie Investing in any venture, product or service, is a risk. If in doubt ask maverick investor, Warren Buffet, founder of Berkshire Hathaway. Buffett, also…
-
Policy options on political corruption reform— 22nd July 2018
The epic scale of political corruption underscores a fragile sense of Nigerian nationhood and political community that has been exacerbated, rather than mitigated, by the process of constitution-making. Tunji Olaopa According to Suberu, the sweeping powers of the president extend into political, economic and even social sectors. “He may assign responsibility for any business of…
-
Walk in a dark tunnel— 22nd July 2018
The truth is that we have kept walking in a dark tunnel. The funniest thing about this is that you see sparkles of light far away but surprisingly we have refused to walk in that direction. Ralph Egbu We Nigerians like to walk in the opposite direction. Professor Wole Soyinka must have seen something about…
-
Differences between healthy and toxic marriages— 21st July 2018
People in toxic marriages are pressured to agree with their spouses in changing who they are to suit their partner’s whims and caprices. Kate Halim Many Nigerian women are in toxic marriages. These women know deep down that their relationships are hell on earth, yet they choose to continue to die gradually at the hands…
-
Older men spoiling teenagers— 21st July 2018
It is true some teenage girls fancy older men, some go as far as flirting with grown men including their teachers, but it is in your place as an adult to never engage or encourage them. Amaka Nicholas I was at a bus stop waiting for someone on a Monday morning and something unusual caught…
-
Paying for the sins of one’s parents— 21st July 2018
When a child is abandoned by the parents, it causes him emotional trauma, self hatred and hatred for all humanity. Oge had an overdose of all these. Perhaps, tough by nature, she paid for it, but more so, for the sins of her parents. Osondu Anyalechi Getting a house maid today is a big deal….
-
The Lagos highway to hell— 20th July 2018
“Those who know the Oshodi-Apapa expressway in Lagos will testify that the road is now a highway to hell. From Oshodi to Mile 2 Oke (Up), there is a road, but it leads to nowhere.” Onuoha Ukeh When the popular rock and roll group, AC/DC, released one of its greatest tracks, Highway to Hell, the…
-
Ekiti: Media houses in jeopardy— 20th July 2018
“Unfortunately, the Ekiti broadcasting station’s criminal rascality has thrown other stations in the country into jeopardy as, henceforth, such stations are, in the future, liable to be shut down for even the slightest indiscretion.” Duro Onabule By its reputation, the 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State might go down in history as about the most…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply