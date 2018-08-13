Torino have agreed terms with Chelsea to take 21-year-old right-back Ola Aina on loan with option to buy for €8m.

According to Sky Sport Italia and Toro.it, a deal was struck this afternoon.

READ ALSO International Youth Day: NGO seeks enabling environment for youth development

The Nigeria International is expected to arrive Italy Sunday evening ahead of medical tests on Monday.

Aina, who narrowly missed out on a spot in Nigeria’s 2018 World Cup squad, spent last season on loan at Hull City.