 Okupe dumps PDP

— 3rd July 2017

A former national chairmanship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Doyin Okupe, on Sunday, resigned his membership from the party.

Okupe was also a spokesman for former President Olusegun Obasanjo between 1999 and 2003.

In a statement, Okupe said that happenings in the PDP had indicated that there was no way it would bear fruits in the future.

He said his resignation from the party was as a result of what he referred to as long introspection and happenings in the former ruling party.

Okupe said he was making his resignation public from the party because he was not sure who to direct his letter to.

Okupe said that the PDP was also no longer exist as a unified party in his ward at Iperu-Remo, hence his decision to publicly announce his resignation from the party.

He said, “It is with deep regret that I publicly announce my resignation from the People’s Democratic Party.

“It has to be public because the PDP no longer exists in my ward as a single unified party it was when I joined it.

“It is no longer news that the PDP has been embroiled in a fratricidal internal crisis brought upon it by itself.

“Its current direction is difficult to discern and I am convinced that even when the much expected judgement from the Supreme Court is given, the future of the party is not likely to be significantly affected whichever way the judgement goes.

