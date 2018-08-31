Okunlola opens fresh insight

“I removed N5,000 from my salary, and used it to start my first work. I discovered that, after using the N5,000 worth of wire, it couldn’t take me through half of the board. I became afraid that it could consume much of my little earnings. I invested another N5,000, which pushed the work to half of the board. But, when I later went on my national youth service in Delta State, I was able to get money to complete my first painting on copper wire. And by the time I was through with the NYSC, I had already produced nine work,” he told art journalists.

