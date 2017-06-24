Okrika monarch promises to promote peace, entrepreneurship by subjects

The Amanyanabo of Okrika in Rivers State, HRM King Tamuno-Omisiki Ogube has promised to promote peace and entrepreneurship among the youth and women in his domain.

Ogube, who was installed on June17, made the promise in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

He promised to eradicate anti-social behaviours, such as oil bunkering and cultism, among the youth and discourage unchristian values.

He described female circumcision as unchristian but added that although the practice did not exist in the community, anyone found to be involved in it would be properly counselled.

‘’We follow norms and values of our tradition, we follow tradition. In my kingdom there is nothing like women circumcision.

‘’But if there are some that are brought to my notice, the people will be properly advised to discontinue such act because it is not in our culture to circumcise women,’’ he said.

He said the Federal Government’s economic recovery t programmes had started yielding results.

The traditional ruler noted that recently the stock market had recorded growth and described the development as an indication of inflow of foreign direct investment to the economy.

He commended the Rivers Government for its effort in diversifying the state economy.

Ogube, who retired from Nigeria Airforce as Air Commodore after 31 years in the service, promised that his reign would usher in development to his community.

He said that he had established a foundation in his town and would set up another foundation for less-privileged, women, widows and the youth.

He said that the effort would be for those registered with the foundation to be able borrow money to establish small businesses.

‘’I will make sure that there is peace in my kingdom; there is advancement in education; there is progress in my kingdom.

‘’I will inculcate core values and norms in our kingdom, our traditions will be retrieved; I will set up peace and reconciliation committee to look into the areas where we have some disputes.

‘’I have served the Nigeria for over 31 years and I have come back to my community to do service to my community,’’ he said.

Ogube said that he would not interfere in the political aspirations of his subjects since he was non-partisan.

He said: ’’’as king and chiefs, ours is to talk to the government, solicit for support and bring development to our people.’’

‘’I am apolitical. As the king, everyone is your subject, ‘so, I don’t want to be partisan.

‘’I will encourage them to ensure peace in my kingdom, all parties should campaign.’’

Ogube said that young men and women should be productive but stressed that there must be peace for people to achieve their dreams.

‘’If there is no peace, there will be no progress.

‘’In Nigeria, we need peace; we need intergovernmental relationships, we need the country to move forward, the times are volatile, so our job is to reduce tension from core areas,’’ he said.

Ogube asked God to give him wisdom to lead well. (NAN)