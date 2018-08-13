Okowa to make NYSC permanent orientation camp a model

NAN

The Delta Government has said that it will make the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) permanent orientation camp in the state a model for others in the country.

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa disclosed this on Monday at Issele-uku during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Batch ‘B’ orientation course of 1,839 corps members.

Okowa who was represented by the Commissioner for Higher Education, Mr Jude Sinebe, said that the government was committed to the completion of all approved projects on the camp.

The governor said that his administration was irrevocably committed to the welfare of corps members posted to the state as part of its responsibility to the NYSC.

He,therefore, urged all local government chairmen and community leaders to always ensure that corps members posted to their places for primary assignments settle down fast.

Okowa also said the community leaders should always provide conducive atmospheres for corps members to discharge their duties.

Earlier, the state co-ordinator of the NYSC, Mr Benjamin Omotade, had appreciated the state government for its assistance and support to the NYSC in Delta.

He said that the government’s support to the scheme had been tremendous since the inception of the current administration.

Omotade said that the government’s vision of making the NYSC orientation camp in Delta a model was highly commendable and appreciated.

He pledged the NYSC’s continued support to the state government’s policies and developmental initiatives.

The coordinator said that the NYSC would continue to deploy corps members to places where their creativity would be best needed in the state.

He said through that the corps members would be complementing the manpower needed for the overall good of Delta.