– The Sun News
Latest
13th August 2018 - Okowa to make NYSC permanent orientation camp a model
13th August 2018 - 12,335 applicants jostle for 1,000 jobs in Bayelsa Civil Service
13th August 2018 - Only NFF recognised by CAF and FIFA can sack me, Sanusi insists
13th August 2018 - FRSC returns N.4m to relatives of crash victims in Kwara
13th August 2018 - PDP rejects Bauchi South bye-election result
13th August 2018 - Gombe state economy is robust, sustainable – Commissioner
13th August 2018 - JUST IN: Buhari’ll run with Osinbajo again in 2019 – Presidency
13th August 2018 - Osun 2018: Aregbesola asks corps members to avoid being used for rigging
13th August 2018 - National Identity Number is replacement for tribal marks, says NOA Director
13th August 2018 - 2019: Delta ex-gov. wants political parties to reduce nomination fees
Home / National / Okowa to make NYSC permanent orientation camp a model
orientation camp

Okowa to make NYSC permanent orientation camp a model

— 13th August 2018

NAN

The Delta Government has said that it will make the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) permanent orientation camp in the state a model for others in the  country.

Gov.  Ifeanyi Okowa disclosed this on Monday at Issele-uku during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Batch ‘B’ orientation course of 1,839 corps members.

Okowa who was represented by the Commissioner for Higher Education, Mr  Jude Sinebe, said that the government was committed to the completion of all approved projects on the  camp.

The governor said that his administration  was irrevocably committed to the welfare of corps members posted to the state as part of its responsibility to the NYSC.

READ ALSO Only NFF recognised by CAF and FIFA can sack me, Sanusi insists

He,therefore, urged all local government chairmen and community leaders to always  ensure that  corps members posted to their places for primary assignments  settle down fast.

Okowa also said the community leaders should always provide conducive atmospheres for corps members  to discharge their duties.

Earlier, the  state co-ordinator of the NYSC, Mr Benjamin Omotade, had appreciated the state government for its assistance and support to the NYSC in Delta.

He said that  the government’s support to the scheme had been tremendous  since the inception of the current administration.

Omotade said that the government’s  vision of making the  NYSC orientation camp in Delta  a model  was highly commendable and appreciated.

He pledged the NYSC’s continued support to the state government’s policies and developmental initiatives.

The coordinator said that the NYSC would continue to deploy corps members to places where their creativity would be best needed in the state.

He said through that the corps members would be complementing  the manpower needed for the overall good of Delta.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

orientation camp

Okowa to make NYSC permanent orientation camp a model

— 13th August 2018

NAN The Delta Government has said that it will make the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) permanent orientation camp in the state a model for others in the  country. Gov.  Ifeanyi Okowa disclosed this on Monday at Issele-uku during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Batch ‘B’ orientation course of 1,839 corps members. Okowa who…

  • BAYELSA

    12,335 applicants jostle for 1,000 jobs in Bayelsa Civil Service

    — 13th August 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Government has reiterated its assurance that it would adhere strictly to merit in the recruitment of the 1,000 jobs openings that Governor Henry Seriake Dickson recently announced for the Bayelsa State Civil Service. The state’s Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral John Gboriobiogha Jonah (rtd) who stated this at the launch…

  • returned

    FRSC returns N.4m to relatives of crash victims in Kwara

    — 13th August 2018

    NAN The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kwara Command, on Monday returned N410,000 to the family of one Adamu Ibrahim who died in an auto accident on Ilorin-Ogbomoso Expressway on Aug. 11. The sector Commander, Mr Sunday Maku, disclosed this while handing over the money to the relatives at the command’s premises in Ilorin. The…

  • BAUCHI

    PDP rejects Bauchi South bye-election result

    — 13th August 2018

    …Accuses APC, Bauchi govt. of rigging Paul Orude, Bauchi The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned last Saturday’s bye-election in Bauchi South Senatorial district, alleging that the Independent National Electoral Commissioned (INEC)  and security agencies colluded with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the state government to rig the election. Chairman of the PDP…

  • GOMBE

    Gombe state economy is robust, sustainable – Commissioner

    — 13th August 2018

    NAN Commissioner for Finance of Gombe State, Alhaji Hassan Muhammadu said, on Monday, that there was no need to press the panic button concerning the state’s economy, which he described as robust and sustainable. Muhammadu, who gave this assurance while speaking with newsmen in Gombe, said there was nothing to panic about despite the meagre…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share