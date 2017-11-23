The Sun News
Okowa tasks corps members on community development

Okowa tasks corps members on community development

— 23rd November 2017

From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, on Thursday, charged members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to be committed and dedicated during their service to the father land.

Okowa specifically tasked them to contribute meaningfully to the development of their host communities during their primary assignments in the service year.

The governor handed down the charge at Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state while presiding over the swearing-in ceremony of the 2017 Batch ‘B’ Stream One Orientation Course.

A total 2,713 corps members comprising 1,342 males and 1,371 females took oath which was administered on them by the state Chief Judge, Justice Marshall Umukoro represented by Justice C.O. Ogisi.

Okowa, who was also represented by his deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, pledged his administration’s commitment to ensure that the service year is successful.

“Our determination to strengthen and deepen the scheme is derived from our recognition of the fact that for us to drive rural transformation and achieve prosperity for all Deltans, we must steadfastly engage the youths and ensure the creation of enabling environment for them to use their talents.

“I charge you to actively engage yourselves in all the programmes and activities of the orientation course. I also call on you to be disciplined and obedient to all camp rules and regulations. In the course of the orientation exercise, you will be guided by camp officials who will be on ground day and night, to see to your needs. Be guarded by the thought of a successful service year, which starts with your good conduct from here,” he admonished them.

Delta State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr. Omotade Benjamin explained that the three-week orientation course has been deliberately packaged to train and prepare the corps members for the one year compulsory service.

He urged the corps members to participate “fully and actively in all activities on camp. Do not be a bird of passage. These activities have been carefully selected and packaged to make you imbibe values that will prepare you for leadership roles during the service year and beyond.

“It is important to note here that the orientation is the first of the four cardinal programmes of NYSC and proper assimilation of its objectives and goals will go a long way in ensuring a hitch-free service year. I therefore enjoin you to participate and contribute to the success of the orientation course.”

Post Views: 1
