Okowa solicits community support for effective policing

Ben Dunno, Warri

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa Of Delta State has stressed the need for immediate communities support, calling on the organised private sector, to join hands with police operatives in their localities to improve the security of their domains.

Speaking during the official commissioning of Eagle Net Special Squad Office and operational vehicles, at the state police command, Asaba, on Monday, Okowa said the present security challenges in the country has shown the business of policing cannot be left to the government alone.

He stressed the need for a cordial relationship between the police and various stakeholders through sustainable partnership that collectively identifies security challenges and work together towards tackling such in order to protect their lives and property.

Okowa commended the state Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Mustafa, for his commitment in ensuring the success of the project, and particularly the Commander of the Eagle Net Special Squad, DSP Usman Dimka, whom, he said, he had gotten hint of his exemplary qualities while serving in Ibadan when he (Obaseki) was in the Senate.

On his part, Mustafa applauded the state government for its steadfast commitment in improving the standards of operations of police through logistics and financial support which has helped in enhancing professionalism among his officers and men across the state.

Dimka, who initiated and nurtured the project from the beginning to the end, thanked those who contributed in one way or the other to the success story of the building completion and the operational vehicles assigned for his operations.

In his goodwill message, the Delta state branch Chairman of the Committee For Defense Of Human Rights (CDHR), Prince Kehinde Taiga, commended Dimka for his diligence and commitments to duty, stating that his exemplary leadership in the force remains unequalled.

The CDHR chairman, who presented an award of excellence in professionalism to the officer, urged the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and the board of the Police Service Commission to consider promoting Dimka to the next rank to serve as encouragement to him and others.