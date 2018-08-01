– The Sun News
Latest
1st August 2018 - Okowa solicits community support for effective policing
1st August 2018 - Obasanjo undergoes medical checks in Bayelsa
1st August 2018 - FG bans speed boats on Lagos waters
1st August 2018 - Future of legal practice depends on young lawyers – Fashola
1st August 2018 - Ladoja meets Obasanjo Wednesday on planned defection to ADC
1st August 2018 - Lagos may tax churches, mosques
1st August 2018 - Combating cancer
1st August 2018 - Health workers may work against PMB in 2019 – Akintayo
1st August 2018 - Brouhaha over defections
1st August 2018 - Flood wreak havoc in Anambra communities
Home / National / Okowa solicits community support for effective policing
OKOWA

Okowa solicits community support for effective policing

— 1st August 2018

Ben Dunno, Warri

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa Of Delta State has stressed the need for immediate communities support, calling on the organised private sector, to join hands with police operatives in their localities to improve the security of their domains.

Speaking during the official commissioning of Eagle Net Special Squad Office and operational vehicles, at the state police command, Asaba, on Monday, Okowa said the present security challenges in the country has shown the business of policing cannot be left to the government alone.

He stressed the need for a cordial relationship between the police and various stakeholders through sustainable partnership that collectively identifies security challenges and work together towards tackling such in order to protect their lives and property.

Okowa commended the state Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Mustafa, for his commitment in ensuring the success of the project, and particularly the Commander of the Eagle Net Special Squad, DSP Usman Dimka, whom, he said, he had gotten hint of his exemplary qualities while serving in Ibadan when he (Obaseki) was in the Senate.

On his part, Mustafa applauded the state government for its steadfast commitment in improving the standards of operations of police through logistics and financial support which has helped in enhancing professionalism among his officers and men across the state.

Dimka, who initiated and nurtured the project from the beginning to the end, thanked those who contributed in one way or the other to the success story of the building completion and the operational vehicles assigned for his operations.

READ ALSO: Obasanjo undergoes medical checks in Bayelsa

In his goodwill message, the Delta state branch Chairman of the Committee For Defense Of Human Rights (CDHR), Prince Kehinde Taiga, commended Dimka for his diligence and commitments to duty, stating that his exemplary leadership in the force remains unequalled.

The CDHR chairman, who presented an award of excellence in professionalism to the officer, urged the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and the board of the Police Service Commission to consider promoting Dimka to the next rank to serve as encouragement to him and others.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OKOWA

Okowa solicits community support for effective policing

— 1st August 2018

Ben Dunno, Warri Governor Ifeanyi Okowa Of Delta State has stressed the need for immediate communities support, calling on the organised private sector, to join hands with police operatives in their localities to improve the security of their domains. Speaking during the official commissioning of Eagle Net Special Squad Office and operational vehicles, at the…

  • OBASANJO

    Obasanjo undergoes medical checks in Bayelsa

    — 1st August 2018

      Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has poured encomiums on Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, for his administration’s quality investment in the healthcare sector. Obasanjo, who was in Bayelsa to fulfil a promise he made in March during his visit, that he would, henceforth, have his annual medical check up in Bayelsa, declared…

  • LAGOS INLAND WATERWAYS

    FG bans speed boats on Lagos waters

    — 1st August 2018

    On how to stop avoidable deaths on the Lagos inland waterways, Sambo said beach masters would be deployed to various jetties in the state. Isaac Anumihe Following the death of five persons last week in a boat accident and a series of boat mishaps on Lagos waterways, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) yesterday banned the…

  • LEGAL PRACTICE

    Future of legal practice depends on young lawyers – Fashola

    — 1st August 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Legal Blitz Ltd and Publisher of ESQ Legal Practice Magazine, Lere Fashola, has declared that the future of legal practice in Nigeria depends on the young lawyers. He noted that today’s young lawyers are the window to access future of legal practice in the country. Fashola, who is…

  • LADOJA

    Ladoja meets Obasanjo Wednesday on planned defection to ADC

    — 1st August 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Barring last minute changes, former governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja will, on Wednesday meet former president, Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State, to perfect his planned defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC). A source within the camp of Ladoja told Daily Sun on Tuesday…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share