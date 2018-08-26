Okowa and political economics of Asaba 2018

The African Senior Athletics Championship which held in Asaba,Delta State, (branded Asaba 2018) has come and gone but it has continued to create a resonance across diverse divides on the continent, especially in Delta State. And this is no surprise. Sports is Africa’s spice for social life. It galvanizes the continent, enchants the people, unites the populace and has over the years liberated poor, ordinary folks to extraordinary heights with opulence as one of its rewards.

I do not have much details of why Delta State opted to host the championship which began 39 years ago. But whatever spirit that propelled Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to agree to shoulder the responsibility of this year’s edition upon being approached for the project in 2017 by representatives of AFN and CAA is a good spirit. It served Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria and Africa well. Every African city or province should take similar responsibility not only to challenge itself but to attract development and engender competition and friendship among a people that often find themselves in needless conflicts.

African nations have seen more internecine wars – ethnic wars, ethno-religious upheavals, border conflicts, land ownership uprisings, minerals sharing/ownership battles – among several others. Worse yet, intra-Africa trade, commerce and economic integration have been hard to achieve. The inability of all African nations to sign the Continental Free Trade Agreement (CFTA) strongly underscores the suspicions and barriers that still exist within the people of a continent that tails the world.

Yet, Africa ought to unite. Africa should integrate. The continent’s diversity and expansiveness ought to be her strength not a weakness. Needless repeating the darkling truth that politics and social rivalry have dismembered Africa. The continent is split along very grave primordial lines into discrete entities that do nothing but fuel the destitution of ideas in leadership and ideals in followership.