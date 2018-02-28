The Sun News
Latest
28th February 2018 - Okowa mourns civil war veteran, Joe Achuzia
28th February 2018 - Restructuring: MASSOB kicks, insists on Biafra
28th February 2018 - Military employs fishermen, farmers to search for missing Dapchi schoolgirls
28th February 2018 - Delta approves 10,000 housing units for civil servants
28th February 2018 - Iran, Russia, Turkey, EU demand end to fighting in Syria
28th February 2018 - Proud to represent Nigeria – Winter Olympics bobsled team
28th February 2018 - Moghalu, ex-CBN dep. gov. declares for 2019 presidency
28th February 2018 - Imo dep. Gov., Madumere throws away ‘Okorocha’ muffler
28th February 2018 - FG to create environment for GBV response
28th February 2018 - Ex-Gombe senator backtracks, returns to PDP
Home / National / Okowa mourns civil war veteran, Joe Achuzia

Okowa mourns civil war veteran, Joe Achuzia

— 28th February 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has expressed sadness over the death of Col. Joseph Achuzia, a former civil war veteran and Ikemba of Asaba.

Achuzia died, on Monday morning, at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba at 89.

Governor Okowa in a condolence statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, in Asaba, on Wednesday, recalled Achuzia’s active and remarkable role in the Nigerian Civil War of 1967 to 1970.

He said the deceased was a brilliant and dedicated military officer who served his people selflessly, adding that he was one of the finest military officers of his generation.

Okowa noted that Achuzia’s passion for an egalitarian society was worthy of emulation, recalling that until his death, he had been an active community leader in spite of his advanced age.

According to the statement, the governor joined his family and friends to mourn the late patriot and nationalist who left behind an impressive legacy of discipline, honesty, integrity and hard work in military service.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Achuzia family, the Asagba-in-Council on the death of Col. Joseph Achuzia, ‘the Ikemba of Asaba’ an illustrious and dedicated elder statesman,” the statement read.

It added that Governor Okowa believed that the late Achuzia, who had a distinguished career as a soldier in both the Nigerian and Biafran army, will be long remembered for his dedication and passion for a just and equitable society.

He urged the bereaved family, friends and associates to honour Achuzia’s memory by continually upholding the values and principles which he lived for and never stopped fighting for till his death.

Governor Okowa prayed that Almighty God will comfort all who mourn him and grant his soul perfect peace.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Okowa mourns civil war veteran, Joe Achuzia

— 28th February 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has expressed sadness over the death of Col. Joseph Achuzia, a former civil war veteran and Ikemba of Asaba. Achuzia died, on Monday morning, at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba at 89. Governor Okowa in a condolence statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu,…

  • Restructuring: MASSOB kicks, insists on Biafra

    — 28th February 2018

    Chidi Nnadi, Enugu The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), led by Mr. Uchenna Madu, on Wednesday,  denied reports that some pro-Biafra groups had made a U-turn to support restructuring instead of Biafra actualisation. The denial by MASSOB came on the heels of the disruption of a ceremony organised by…

  • Military employs fishermen, farmers to search for missing Dapchi schoolgirls

    — 28th February 2018

    The military may have employed the services of local fishermen and farmers in the search for the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls. This was made known by head of counter-insurgency operation in the North East, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maj. Gen. Rogers Nicholas. Speaking at the inauguration of helipad, office complex and residential quarters for officers and airmen…

  • Delta approves 10,000 housing units for civil servants

    — 28th February 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba The construction of a 10,000 housing units for civil servants of Delta State has been approved by the state government. The housing units will be constructed in Illah,in  Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state, according to the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah. Ukah who disclosed this to newsmen,…

  • Proud to represent Nigeria – Winter Olympics bobsled team

    — 28th February 2018

    NAN The three Nigerian women who made remarkable feat as the first athletes from Africa to have participated at the just concluded 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, have arrived in Lagos. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the athletes arrived to a tumultuous welcome at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share