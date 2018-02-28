Okowa mourns civil war veteran, Joe Achuzia

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has expressed sadness over the death of Col. Joseph Achuzia, a former civil war veteran and Ikemba of Asaba.

Achuzia died, on Monday morning, at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba at 89.

Governor Okowa in a condolence statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, in Asaba, on Wednesday, recalled Achuzia’s active and remarkable role in the Nigerian Civil War of 1967 to 1970.

He said the deceased was a brilliant and dedicated military officer who served his people selflessly, adding that he was one of the finest military officers of his generation.

Okowa noted that Achuzia’s passion for an egalitarian society was worthy of emulation, recalling that until his death, he had been an active community leader in spite of his advanced age.

According to the statement, the governor joined his family and friends to mourn the late patriot and nationalist who left behind an impressive legacy of discipline, honesty, integrity and hard work in military service.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Achuzia family, the Asagba-in-Council on the death of Col. Joseph Achuzia, ‘the Ikemba of Asaba’ an illustrious and dedicated elder statesman,” the statement read.

It added that Governor Okowa believed that the late Achuzia, who had a distinguished career as a soldier in both the Nigerian and Biafran army, will be long remembered for his dedication and passion for a just and equitable society.

He urged the bereaved family, friends and associates to honour Achuzia’s memory by continually upholding the values and principles which he lived for and never stopped fighting for till his death.

Governor Okowa prayed that Almighty God will comfort all who mourn him and grant his soul perfect peace.