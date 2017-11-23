Okowa makes case for more women in politics

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

DELTA State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has advocated the need for more women to be encouraged to hold elective positions.

Okowa made the call during the campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Ika South, Ika North-East and Aniocha North local government areas of the state preparatory for the January 6, 2018 local government elections in the state.

He said the PDP deliberately zoned at least three positions to women in all the council areas of the state for the election.

“Women are very important in politics, they come out in their large numbers to participate in politics, they should be allowed to contest for elective positions.

“Only Aniocha South and Aniocha North failed to field a minimum of three women for the coming elections and they will do that through the appointment of supervisory councilors, in line with the decision of the leadership of the party in the state,” the governor stated.

He commended the turn out of people for the rallies, noting that they were as good as rallies organized for governorship campaign, saying, “no one will believe that this crowd came out from only one local government area, it is impressive and it shows the strength of our party at the grassroots level.

“There is nothing greater than a united family and I am happy that our party is strong, united and peaceful, let us continue to campaign and prepare ourselves for the January 6 elections, we should sensitize our people to come out and vote.”

PDP Chairman in the state, Barr. Kingsley Esiso assured the people that the party will continue to work for the people by delivering on its electoral promises.

He urged Deltans to resist political parties that are not known and have records of failing in their promises, asserting, “we should not follow parties that tell us lies, they will tell lies in the state, if the lies fail, they will call their masters to continue with their lies.”

The Senator representing Delta North, Barr. Peter Nwaoboshio reiterated that the PDP has a winning streak in Delta State and such will continue because the people are comfortable with the party and are ready to remain with the PDP.