Gov Okowa STARS University

Okowa to perform groundbreaking ceremony of STARS University

— 2nd April 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa will on Tuesday, April 3 perform the groundbreaking ceremony of STARS University in Idumuje-Ugboko in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

STARS University is an institution where sports development will be an integral aspect of the citadel of learning, according to its promoter and former member of the House of Representatives, Prince Ned Nwoko.

In a statement issued at the agrarian community on Monday, Nwoko said the groundbreaking ceremony would signal the formal construction work on the take-off site with the blocks for administration, classrooms, hostel accommodation of the proposed STARS University.

He stated: “The commencement of the project is coming on the heels of the approval granted to the premier University of Sports in the Sub-Saharan Africa by the National Universities Commission (NUC) on November 3, 2017.

“The approval has given us the impetus to commence the development of the institution immediately with the aim of starting full academic and administrative operations in the 2018/2019 session.”

Nwoko, who said adequate arrangements have been put in place for the groundbreaking ceremony, added that Governor Okowa will be the chief host, while Captain Hosa Okunbo from neighbouring Edo State is among dignitaries expected at the event.

