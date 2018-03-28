The Sun News
Latest
28th March 2018 - Okowa grants total pardon to 5 inmates
28th March 2018 - Crisis follows suspension of Delta State APGA chairman
28th March 2018 - Why 20 Imo Assembly lawmakers endorsed Nwosu – Speaker
28th March 2018 - Issue movement permits to Fulani herdsmen, College prof. suggests
28th March 2018 - Buhari rejecting Oyegun tenure extension, indictment on President – ADP
28th March 2018 - Kaduna electorate vow to vote out non-performing lawmakers in 2019
28th March 2018 - FAAC: Workers to get salary before Easter as FG, States, LGAs share N647.39bn
28th March 2018 - Umahi distributes 48 vehicles to Ebonyi govt. officials
28th March 2018 - Asiwaju @ 66: Osun Assembly congratulates APC National leader
28th March 2018 - CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee formed, as members assume duty
Home / National / Okowa grants total pardon to 5 inmates

Okowa grants total pardon to 5 inmates

— 28th March 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Reprieve has come the way of five inmates serving various prison terms in Delta State as Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has approved total pardon for them.

The governor also approved that terms of 30 other inmates on death row should be commuted to life imprisonment.

Those five inmates granted total pardon include Livinus Ugwu who was sentenced to 20 years, Enebeli Dike, a condemned convict, Orji Pascal who is serving a 10-year jail term, Moses Agedah who was also on death row and Martins Ishiekwene, a prisoner sentenced to death on November 30, 1998.

A statement from the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Barr. Peter Mrakpor, stated that the governor granted the approvals in the exercise of his Prerogative of Mercy under Section 212 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

Mrakpor added that the governor took the action in the spirit of Easter as well as pleas from several international and local quarters including Amnesty International.

The commissioner explained that the governor acted in accordance with constitutional powers based on the recommendations of the 7-Man Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy headed by Patrick Okpakpor.

Mrakpor stated that the present administration is irrevocably committed to better the lives of the people including prisoners as there are various rehabilitation programmes through skill acquisitions, trainings and other empowerment schemes geared towards their reintegration back to society.

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Okowa grants total pardon to 5 inmates

— 28th March 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba Reprieve has come the way of five inmates serving various prison terms in Delta State as Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has approved total pardon for them. The governor also approved that terms of 30 other inmates on death row should be commuted to life imprisonment. Those five inmates granted total pardon include Livinus…

  • Delta State APGA Chairman

    Crisis follows suspension of Delta State APGA chairman

    — 28th March 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba A minor crisis is brewing among All Progressive Grand Alliance party faithfuls in the south-south following the indefinite suspension of the Delta State APGA chairman, Mr. Afam Enemokwu, by state executive members. Enemokwu was allegedly suspended over allegations of unethical activity on his part, according to the APGA Delta State Publicity Secretary, Mr….

  • Why 20 Imo Assembly lawmakers endorsed Nwosu – Speaker

    — 28th March 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Acho Ihim, has stated the reasons why 20 members of the House endorsed Chief Uche Nwosu to fly the All Progressive Congress(APC) party ticket for governorship in 2019. He outlined the reasons of the state lawmakers while addressing a press conference, on…

  • movement permits Fulani herdsmen

    Issue movement permits to Fulani herdsmen, College prof. suggests

    — 28th March 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos President of Veterinary Council of Nigeria and Provost of Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology Vom, Prof. Hamidu Garba Sharubutu, has urged the Federal Government to introduce movement permits to Fulani herdsmen and to place a ban on grazing by minors, as part of measures to curb attacks and murders…

  • Buhari Oyegun President ADP

    Buhari rejecting Oyegun tenure extension, indictment on President – ADP

    — 28th March 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja Opposition party Action Democratic Party (ADP) on Wednesday said that President Buhari’s public rejection of a tenure extension to the John Odigie-Oyegun Chairmanship of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) was an “indictment on the competency” of the President. According to the party, if President Buhari was in tune with the activities…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share