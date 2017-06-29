The Sun News
Home / National / Okowa goes on 15-day vacation, writes Assembly

Okowa goes on 15-day vacation, writes Assembly

— 29th June 2017

…Names deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro acting governor

From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa OF Delta State has proceeded on a 15-Day leave as part of his annual vacation.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, on Thursday, in Asaba, said “In line with the provisions of Section 190 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, the Governor has written to the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly intimating the House of his intention to proceed on his annual leave.

The letter also stated that the Deputy Governor, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, will act as Acting Governor during the period of the leave.

The letter read: “I send warm greetings to the Right Honourabe Speaker, and write to intimate the Honourable House, that I would be proceeding on 15 days leave which will form part of my 2017 annual vacation from Monday, June 26 to Wednesday, July 12, 2017, while the remaining part of my annual leave will be enjoyed later in the year.

“In accordance with Section 190 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, His Excellency, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, the Deputy Governor of Delta State, shall perform the duties of my office as Acting Governor during the period of my absence on leave.

“I will greatly appreciate if the foregoing is placed before the Honourable House for information. Please, accept the assurances of my high regard and best wishes for you and the Honourable Members of the House.” the letter stated.

According to Aniagwu, the Governor is expected to resume work on July 12, 2017 and urged Deltans to extend the same support and cooperation to the Deputy Governor while he performs his functions as Acting Governor.

