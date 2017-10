From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Government has approved the release of unspecified amount of money for the conduct of local government elections scheduled for January 6, 2018.

Briefing newsmen, on Wednesday morning, in Asaba, on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting, Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, said the Council has approved the release of funds for the conduct of the elections.

But when pressed further by reporters to give details of specific amount of money approved to be released to the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC), Ukah said the commission would prepare its budget and forward same to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Ukah insisted that the duty of the Council was to approve which it had done.