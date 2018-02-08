The Sun News
Home / National / Okowa fires 2 commissioners in cabinet reshuffle

Okowa fires 2 commissioners in cabinet reshuffle

— 8th February 2018

 

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

After weeks of speculations about dissolution of cabinet of the Delta State Government, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday, effected a minor reshuffle, relieving two commissioners of their duties.

Those sacked include Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Azinge and Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dan Okenyi.

Okenyi, in particular, was appointed as Commissioner for Lands at the inception of the administration, but was redeployed to the Directorate of Culture and Tourism, after allegations of land racketeering rocked his reign in the earlier ministry.

Azinge, on his part, is seen as a technocrat believed not to fully understand the nature of grassroots politics, as he was alleged to have maintained an Olympian aloofness while holding public office.

Azinge’s last outing as public office holder was on January 30 when he represented the governor at the flag-off of the administration’s social welfare scheme.

Although, the intention of dropping the two commissioners out of the 25 was not made known, our correspondent learnt the action was not unconnected with the re-election bid of Governor Okowa.

The governor is believed to be perfecting his plans to strengthen his political structure by bringing on board grassroots mobilisers to head ministries.

Meanwhile, in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Festus Ovie Agas, the governor thanked the former commissioners for their commitment and contributions to the SMART Agenda and wish them successes in their future endeavours.

According to the statement, four commissioners were re-assigned.

They are Asupa Forteta, formerly of the Directorate of Youths Development, now heads the Urban Renewal Directorate; Karo Ilolo, formerly of Directorate of Urban Renewal Directorate now takes charge of the Youths Development Directorate.

Others are Bright Edejewhro, formerly of Local Government Affairs Directorate now heads Ministry of Science and Technology and Joyce Overah, of the Ministry of Science and Technology who now moves to Local Government Affairs Directorate.

Agas said the decision to reshuffle the cabinet was in line with the state government’s desire to re-energise the machinery of government and bring new impetus into service delivery.

In the meantime, following the sacking of two commissioners in Delta State, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, has forwarded the name of one commissioner nominee to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

A letter from the governor conveying the name of the nominee was read at Thursday’s plenary by the Speaker of the House, Sheriff Oborevwori, who presided over the session.

Oborevwori directed the nominee, Dr. Mordi Ononye, to furnish the House with 35 copies of his Curriculum Vitae and appear before the House for screening, on Thursday, February 15, 2018.

 

