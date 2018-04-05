The Sun News
AGAS SSG

Okowa clears Delta SSG of fraudulent allegations

— 5th April 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Despite allegations of corrupt practices on the part of the Secretary to the Government of Delta State, Mr. Ovie Festus Agas, the state governor has expressed implicit confidence in the scribe.

Agas was alleged to have been involved in racketeering and fraudulent practices in the auctioning of unserviceable items of the state government.

But Governor Ifeanyi Okowa exonerated the government scribe from such corrupt allegations, saying that his confidence on Agas was unshakable, an indication that the governor do not intend to drop soon.

The governor who spoke Asaba while responding to questions from journalists, appreciated the media for coming up with information that could advance the course of governance but advised media practitioners that such information should be credible.

“As for whether there are corrupt practices, it is for me to check and see what is going on in the auctioning process. I like people to bring out information for me but please ensure that the information is credible because it is not fair to accuse somebody wrongly. I have enough confidence in my SSG,” Okowa said.

The governor’s confidence on his SSG is coming just as the Urhobo Political Restoration Group warned the opposition All Progressive Congress (APC) to leave Mr. Agas alone.

The group said contrary to widespread rumours orchestrated by the APC that Agas is docile in the Okowa government, he present SSG remains the engine room of the present administration, and the most powerful SSG in the history of the state.

In a statement by Tega Unurokwedor and Ejiro Ikutegbe, the group urged the general public to discountenanced what it described as lies by the opposition, insisting that the opposition has already failed in its bid to take over power in 2019.

“We accordingly call on all Deltans in general, and Urhobo in particular to completely discountenance these devilish lies being propagated by the opposition in Delta.

“We assure them that Agas is, in actual fact, a proper SSG in all ramifications with the full compliment of the powers and privileges pertaining thereto.

“Most unfortunately, all the opposition has achieved with their dastardly lies is to hoodwink Deltans and lead them astray to bypass Agas only to suffer the embarrassment of being redirected to him by no other than the governor himself,” the statement read.

