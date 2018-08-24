Okowa assents to bill prohibiting extortion, forceful entry into properties

NAN

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has signed into law the Delta State Public and Private Properties Protection Bill 2018 which outlaws illegal collections and forceful entry by touts into development sites.

Okowa also on Friday in Asaba, assented to the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC) Amendment Bill 2018.

The governor after signing the bills said that harassment of property developers by touts in the name of “deve” had chased away a lot of developers from the state.

He, however, expressed confidence that with the signing into law of the bill prohibiting illegal and forceful entry into development sites, the state would witness speedy development.

READ ALSO Pupils develop “Made in Ikeja Mobile Games‘’

“We will collaborate with the State House of Assembly to ensure that laws are passed to impact positively on the lives of our people.

“I am glad that this bill to prohibit the forcefully entry into public and private properties has been signed into law.

“It will stop youths from trespassing into property development sites in the state and make investment to thrive.

“This prohibition will impact on the lives of our people and bring investment sanity into the state,” Okowa said.

The governor said that the amendment of the DESOPADEC law was meant to ensure that no vacuum was created in the leadership of the commission.

He added that government could now extend the tenure of the board under given circumstances.

He commended the state legislature for its cordial relationship with the executive in bringing development to the people.

Earlier, The Speaker of the house, Sheriff Oborevwori, while presenting the bills to the governor, said that the bills passed through all the processes required for them to be passed.

He also added that they were meant to impact positively on the people of the state by ensuring peace, boosting the economy and bringing development to the state.