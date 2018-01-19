Okoroji’s indefinite protest at Federal High Court

For the chairman, Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON), Tony Okoroji, there is no relenting in his effort to draw the attention of the world to what he described as “a new and dangerous attempt to destroy the Nigerian judicial system”.

During the week, he stormed the Federal High Court, Lagos in continuation of his one-man indefinite protest. The former president of PMAN arrived the court as early as 8:00am for the protest, which he said would continue till necessary action is taken to remedy the situation.

Okoroji is asking all lawyers and judges in Nigeria to insist that the case file in Suit No FHC/L/CS/1259/2017, which he alleged was taken away from Justice Ibrahim Buba of the Federal High Court, Lagos, just as he was about to deliver judgment, be returned so that he can deliver his judgment.

“The key question Justice Buba was scheduled to answer in his judgment is this: Under Nigerian law, is the syndicate known as Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN) truly an approved collecting society and authorised to collect money on behalf of innocent Nigerian musicians?

“Some people desperately do not want that question answered hence the muscling of Justice Ibrahim Buba and the failed machinations to remove Okoroji himself as chairman of COSON,” he said.