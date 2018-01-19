The Sun News
Latest
19th January 2018 - Even without legs, girls still woo me –Krazee Legs, musician
19th January 2018 - Video play is free on Trace TV –Sam Onyemelukwe
19th January 2018 - Why we expanded our social marketing unit –WAPTV’s Wale Adenuga Jnr.
19th January 2018 - Okoroji’s indefinite protest at Federal High Court
19th January 2018 - My love for vintage cars –Ayodele Bobby, celebrity clothier
19th January 2018 - Day Soundcity MVP Awards rocked Lagos
19th January 2018 - 2nd term: Pro-Buhari, Osinbajo group opens South West office tomorrow
19th January 2018 - Herdsmen’s attacks: Dangote donates N50m to victims 
19th January 2018 - Buhari approves licence for UNILAG TV
19th January 2018 - Gunmen kill policeman, abduct 14-year-old girl in Katsina
Home / TSWeekend / Okoroji’s indefinite protest at Federal High Court

Okoroji’s indefinite protest at Federal High Court

— 19th January 2018

For the chairman, Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON), Tony Okoroji, there is no relenting in his effort to draw the attention of the world to what he described as “a new and dangerous attempt to destroy the Nigerian judicial system”.

During the week, he stormed the Federal High Court, Lagos in continuation of his one-man indefinite protest. The former president of PMAN arrived the court as early as 8:00am for the protest, which he said would continue till necessary action is taken to remedy the situation.

Okoroji is asking all lawyers and judges in Nigeria to insist that the case file in Suit No FHC/L/CS/1259/2017, which he alleged was taken away from Justice Ibrahim Buba of the Federal High Court, Lagos, just as he was about to deliver judgment, be returned so that he can deliver his judgment.

“The key question Justice Buba was scheduled to answer in his judgment is this: Under Nigerian law, is the syndicate known as Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN) truly an approved collecting society and authorised to collect money on behalf of innocent Nigerian musicians?

“Some people desperately do not want that question answered hence the muscling of Justice Ibrahim Buba and the failed machinations to remove Okoroji himself as chairman of COSON,” he said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2nd term: Pro-Buhari, Osinbajo group opens South West office tomorrow

— 19th January 2018

•Ex-Abia gov, Kalu, is guest lecturer A campaign group in support of a second term for President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will, tomorrow, officially inaugurate the South West Zonal Office in Ibadan, Oyo State, in preparation for 2019 general election. A statement from the Minister of Communication,  Adebayo Shittu, who is the…

  • Herdsmen’s attacks: Dangote donates N50m to victims 

    — 19th January 2018

    Linus Oota, Lafia Dangote  Group of Companies has donated N50 million to Nasarawa State Government, to provide more assistance to victims of the recent herdsmen attacks on border communities of Benue and Nasarawa states. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, announced the donation when he visited Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura…

  • Buhari approves licence for UNILAG TV

    — 19th January 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a television licence for University of Lagos (UNILAG TV), this is even as management of the school said it will enhance research-oriented education and ease communication within and outside the university campus. This was disclosed in a meeting with the Special Adviser to the President on Media…

  • Gunmen kill policeman, abduct 14-year-old girl in Katsina

    — 19th January 2018

    •Ortom, Police disagree over militia in Benue Suspected armed robbers have shot dead a policeman attached to WAPA Shopping Mall in Katsina State, and carted away an undisclosed amount of money. Efforts to get the reaction of the state police command were unsuccessful as the spokesman, Isa Gambo, did not respond to phone calls and…

  • FG kicks off Ekwueme’s funeral rites today

    — 19th January 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government has commenced the burial plans of late former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, who died on November 19, 2017, in a London hospital. Addressing newsmen yesterday, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who chairs the burial committee, said it is to ensure that the late elder…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share