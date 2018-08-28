Okorocha warns LG chairmen against living outside council headquarters

George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has instructed the newly-elected local government chairmen to live at the council headquarters, warning that it would be an impeachable offence not to live at their council headquarters.

He gave the directives yesterday after the swearing-in of the newly-elected 27 local government council chairmen.

The chairmen who were elected last Saturday, were sworn in by Justice Theophilus Nzeukwu, who represented the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Pascal Nnadi, at the exco chambers, Government House, Owerri.

Okorocha told the chairmen to live in the council headquarters, warning that it would now be an impeachable offence for any chairman to live outside the council headquarters.

He said if funds permit, the state government would partner with the chairmen to build legislative quarters, so that the councillors can also live there. The governor also advised them to work in harmony with their vice chairmen and councillors to avoid squabbles among them, stressing also that they should carry along the traditional rulers in their various local governments.

He advised them to shun corruption and always remember the down trodden, adding that their election was a trust that must not be abused but used for the benefit of the people.

Okorocha told the chairmen that the swearing-in ceremony signifies a social contract between them and the ordinary man in the street, insisting that in every action they would like to take, they must first think about how it would affect positively or negatively on those they have been elected to lead.

The governor said: “Today among millions of Imolites, you have been chosen to steer the ships of various local governments of Imo State. This victory is unique as it comes with a lot of responsibilities. To whom much is given, much is expected. You must ensure that the people do not regret voting you as their chairmen.

“Before the coming of the Rescue Mission Government, we have had so many past elected chairmen of Transition Committee and the rest of them. I have taken time to assess their performances. I make bold to say that the only time in the history of Imo State that we have seen anything like delivering on campaign promises and bringing dividends of democracy to the local governments is during this era of Rescue Mission Government. And I stand to be challenged.”