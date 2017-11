From: Segun Adio

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to give the Igbo a sense of belonging in the political space of the country and he (Buhari) would get the best of the people of the region.

Governor Okorocha said this in Awka, on Wednesday, at the grand finale of the campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial election holding in the state on Saturday, November 18.

The Imo State governor also pleaded with the president to deliver Anambra State for APC and extend the ‘magic wang’ to win the state for Tony Nwoye.

Details later…