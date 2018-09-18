Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, yesterday, inaugurated Mark Uchendu as the new Secretary to the Government of Imo State (SGI}

Kenneth Chidi Ejiogo, was also inaugurated as the new Chief of Staff, Government House.

The duo replaced the former SGI, Mr. George Eche and Chief of Staff, Chief Uche Nwosu, who were recently sacked to pursue their political ambitions.

Others, were the Deputy-Chief of Staff (Operations), Victor Nwanafor Onyechere and Deputy Chief of Staff (Domestic), Ijeoma Igboanusi.

Nine newly appointed permanent secretaries were also inaugurated. They were Chukwuemeka Valentine Duru, T.U.C. Nwokonkwo, G.E. Nnah, Ogudoro E.A. Ezirim Darlington .O. Chibuzo Obinna, Emenalo Chikaodi, Ozuzu P.N., and Njoku John .O.

In his speech, Okorocha, advised them to consider the state first in the discharge of their functions and should never let the state and her people down.

He added that they were called for service to God and humanity and not to serve any personal interest.

“You have been appointed in these capacities to strengthen the government that will finish very soon. What matters at the end is the end of the matter.

“I assure you, this administration will finish strong. The seven months left for me will witness more works as done in the past seven years. Within this remaining seven months, the secondary schools in the state will be rebuilt. The rural roads under construction will be finished.”

Meanwhile, governor Rochas Okorocha has promised to reconstruct all the roads damaged by the rain in the state. He noted that as soon as the rain subsides, the rehabilitation work will begin.

The governor also disclosed that N3 billion has been set aside for the commencement of “My People My People” empowerment project, which is targeted to empower about 50,000 indigent citizens of the state.