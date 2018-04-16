Okorocha aims high, confirms run for Senate seat, behind Nwosu for Gov

Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has insisted that he will contest the Imo West senatorial seat, while reaffirming his support for Chief of Staff Uche Nwosu for governor in 2019.

The Governor stated this on Monday when leaders, youth and women groups from Ideato North visited Government House, Owerri, offering their endorsement to Nwosu for governor.

Okorocha, boasting that he has retired all the bigwigs in state politics, said that he had no doubt Nwosu would win the governorship race considering his pedigree and background.

According to the governor, Nwosu has learnt the ropes and stands better qualified than any other aspirant.

“Uche is the least of the political children I have trained, said the Governor.

“Madumere is there too but none of them have I known like Nwosu. I took him up when he was just nobody and grew [him] to the height he is now. Madumere too. His only sin is that he is my son-in-law. How about the Njemanze’s, the bishops from Egbu; they occupy every position in Egbu without considering who and where they came from.”

He continued that “Nwosu will win in 2019. Don’t be afraid, I am there. I have retired the Arthur Nzeribes, the Udenwas; now I will retire the rest of them finally. I know them and they know me, their plan is to push me so that they can get the Senate. It’s a lie. I will run for senate,” Okorocha declared.

Speaking on President Mohammadu Buhari’s declaration to run for a second term, Governor Okorocha assured that he will win again, just like he did in 2015.

While appealing to people of the South East to support the President’s re-election, he equally implored the zone to wait for their turn in 2023.

“Buhari will win again and again, after Buhari, the turn will come to South East, and it will be the turn of Okorocha,” hinting at a possible run for President himself.