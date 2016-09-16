Okorocha sacks Information commissioner, others

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has relieved his Commissioner for Information, Dr Vitalis Ajumbe of his duties.

Also sacked from office are the Special Adviser to the governor on Public Enlightenment and Strategy, Kelechi Okpalaeke and Special Adviser on Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Justice Odika.

According to a statement from Okorocha’s Principal Secretary, Mr Pascal Obi, in Owerri, yesterday, the sack is with immediate effect.

The governor, on the other hand, has appointed Pastor Ralp Afoaku as the Director General of the state-owned media, Imo Broadcasting Corporation (IBC).

Afoaku replaces Mrs Esther Obong-Egbuna the former DG who died three months ago.

Okorocha also appointed Hilary Opara, deputy Inspector General of Police (rtd) as his Special Adviser on Security Matters, while Mr Anayo Chukwu is the Special Adviser on Social Media.

Also appointed is Evan Enwerem (jnr) as the Transition Committee Chairman for Ikeduru Local Government Area.

The statement advises all those affected to hand over all government property in their care to the permanent secretaries in their ministries.The governor also wished them well in their future endeavours.