Okorocha rewards 50 outstanding police officers in Imo

— 12th February 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has rewarded 50 outstanding police officers in the state for their wonderful performances in curbing crime in 2017.

Governor Okorocha who doled out cash to the officers at the weekend during an award presentation and New Year party organised by the state Commissioner of Police , Chris Ezike, for police officers in the state, noted that the cash award was to motivate them and others to redouble their efforts in crime prevention and fighting .

While thanking the CP for initiating such award, he enjoined the officers to take advantage of the initiative to bring crime to its barest minimum in the state.

Each of the officers rewarded got a cash prize of N100, 000 from the governor , while the overall outstanding officer , SP Geoffrey Victor , Commander Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad got a piece of land in a choice area of the state for his special dedication to duty .

The commissioner of police disclosed that Victor was nominated for the award for leading his team in the arrest of notorious e-money swindlers in the state as well as the arrest of the suspects that abducted and subsequently murdered a Catholic priest, Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo from the Orlu archdiocese in 2017 .

Earlier, Ezike had given out N20,000 cash prize as reward to the 50 gallant officers .

According to the CP, the award was meant to thank his men for their special commitment to recording giant strides in crime fighting last year.

“2017 was a great harvest of criminals for us, our collective efforts had made the year a success for us in crime fighting, we are more determined to face 2018 . I say to those who won today, well done, but their are no losers because together we made it,” Ezike said .

