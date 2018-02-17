The Sun News
Latest
17th February 2018 - Okorocha rejects calls to remove Zuma statue
17th February 2018 - Corruption: PDP tackles Amaechi
17th February 2018 - Yari accuses security agencies of complicity in Zamfara massacre
17th February 2018 - Ambode pledges support for traditional rulers
17th February 2018 - I’m ready to commit suicide if… – Obasanjo
17th February 2018 - Drama as police parades Lagos serial killer, alleged sponsor
17th February 2018 - Strange ‘snake’ tales from JAMB
17th February 2018 - Amokachi: Why eagles play under pressure
17th February 2018 - Mastercard renews UEFA Champions League deal
17th February 2018 - Uruguay 2018: Nigeria takes ticket battle to Cameroon
Home / Cover / National / Okorocha rejects calls to remove Zuma statue

Okorocha rejects calls to remove Zuma statue

— 17th February 2018
  • Says Madumere lacks political value to warrant impeachment

GEORGE ONYEJIUWA,OWERRI

Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha says that the statute of the ex- South African President Jacob Zuma  who was forced to resign from office by his party for a plethora of corruption allegations would not be pulled down. This is even as he said his deputy, Prince Eze Madumere lacks political value that will warrant his impeachment.

This was just as he stated that the statue was erected in Zuma’s honour as a way to acknowledge the roles he had played in the fight against apartheid.

In a statement yesterday by Okorocha’s media aide, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, said nothing will make the governor change his mind on the statue of the former South African leader notwithstanding the calls for such.

According to him,  “The statue was erected when the man was a sitting president. We should also be keen in his life story. For instance, a man who didn’t receive any formal education but rose to play a major role in the freedom of his people and also became president of one of the leading African nations calls for sober reflection.

“He also resigned honourably. And after his coming to Imo where he spoke against the killings of Nigerians in South Africa, the situation came under control to a large extent. Zuma came to Imo to partner Rochas Foundation College for Africa. He didn’t come for politics. And even after his departure as President, he would still go ahead to make his contributions to the education of the less privileged children in Africa”.

He further said that : “And whatever Okorocha has done in Imo, he has done so for the good of the people. Okorocha’s achievements in Imo are unequalled, and have exceeded the achievements of all those before him put together. This has continued to be our usual claim and nobody has challenged us on this claim including ex-governors of the State still alive. Our achievements will speak for us in 2019. Our achievements will be our electoral talisman in 2019.

Imo people have seen our monumental achievements and have also read criticisms against us. But seeing they say, is believing and not reading”

Meanwhile, the governor also dismissed the alleged plot to impeach the  deputy governor, Prince Eze Madumere as false. According to him, “We have been inundated with calls on the issue for reaction and for reasons best known to us we decided to remain calm until now. And interestingly enough, those mentioned to be behind the imagined impeachment plan are Hon. Obinna Mbata, Commissioner for Finance and Hon Luggard Osuji, representing Owerri Municipal Constituency in the State House of Assembly.

“A day before the non-existent impeachment plot, Hon Obinna Mbata and Hon Luggard Osuji had led the APC officials and leaders in Owerri Municipal Council to endorse Chief Uche Nwosu for the 2019 governorship in the State. That is the only reason two of them have now become “State House of Assembly of 27 members” to impeach the deputy governor.

“You also ask and innocently too, of what political value will the impeachment of the Deputy Governor now add to anybody or organisation in the State at the moment.

“The truth of the matter is that those who cooked up the impeachment story with the hope that it would help them in their ambition are also the ones marketing it. Hon Osuji is not even one of the Principal Officers of the House as I write and Hon Mbata is not a member of the Assembly. How then would they impeach the deputy governor?

“The point is that anybody who thinks that he can win the governorship election in the state in 2019 without the contribution of Governor Rochas Okorocha should go and do what Rochas did in 2011 by taking the ticket of APGA and winning the election and in 2015 when he joined APC in a zone that was dominated by PDP and also won his election. That is the best action now.

“There are a lot of political parties looking for people to come and take their tickets. Any of the aspirants who thinks or feels he has the political capacity to win election in Imo without Rochas’ contribution should go for the ticket of one of such parties and win election and let us see.

“But for APC Imo, Rochas Okorocha cannot and will not be allowed to leave it for anybody because when he was risking his second tenure and life to build the party most of these people were either not there or were sitting on the fence”.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Okorocha rejects calls to remove Zuma statue

— 17th February 2018

Says Madumere lacks political value to warrant impeachment GEORGE ONYEJIUWA,OWERRI Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha says that the statute of the ex- South African President Jacob Zuma  who was forced to resign from office by his party for a plethora of corruption allegations would not be pulled down. This is even as he said his…

  • Corruption: PDP tackles Amaechi

    — 17th February 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has admonished  the Minister of Transport and Director-General of President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election campaign, Rotimi Amaechi, to face his task of marketing what it described as  a bad product and stop arrogating sainthood to anybody The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan yesternight…

  • Yari accuses security agencies of complicity in Zamfara massacre

    — 17th February 2018

    Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari, has alleged that his administration gave security agencies 24 hours headstart to alert them on the impending invasion of communities in the state by bandits that resulted in the death of 39 persons in Zurmi Local Government Area on Wednesday night. Speaking on Friday evening when he led five Northern…

  • Ambode pledges support for traditional rulers

    — 17th February 2018

    Joseph Osom Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has promised continuous recognition and support to Obas, chiefs and Baales, to ensure that their status is comparable to their counterparts across the country. He gave this promise during the installation and presentation of staff of office and instrument of appointment to Aholu Koshoedo Ebenezer Ahisu, as Aholu…

  • I’m ready to commit suicide if… – Obasanjo

    — 17th February 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that he wouldn’t mind to commit suicide if Nigeria loses hope even as he offered reasons why he could not chose to remain silent when he sees things going wrong in the country. He says because he is an incurable optimist in the Nigerian project, he…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share