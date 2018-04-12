Okorocha performs ground-breaking of Chosen’s Crown Varsity

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, on Wednesday, performed a ground – breaking ceremony of the Chosen Crown University at Mgbidi to herald the building of the institution owned by the Lord’ Chosen Charismatic Revival Church.

He noted that by locating the University in the state, Pastor Muoka has responded to his repeated calls and appeal that Churches and Individuals who have the capacity should come to the state and build Universities.

The governor further disclosed that the state was in dire need of no less than 20 universities following the number of Imo indigenes who apply for universty admissions every year but of which only few number could be admitted owing to certain polices like the quota system and catchment area.

Governor Okorocha recalled that since 2012, Imo State had been on top of the table in JAMB applications with the least being about 140,000 applications, regretting that most indigenes of the State qualified for admissions end up not being admitted.

According to him “What is good is good. I salute the courage of Pastor Muoka. He loves his people otherwise he would have chosen to site the University in any other part of the country. He has just answered my Clarion Call on education. With this University he has also brought development to complement the Urban Renewal Programme of the government.”

He continued “Whatever we can do to encourage this project, we must do it. University puts a community in the map of the World and brings landmark development.

“We shall support you for it to be completed and fast-track the registration. We are also ready to donate School as its temporary site”.

The governor had earlier given land and N10 million to the Church to clear the site of the University.

Meanwhile, Governor Okorocha has described the founder and General overseer of Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Church as ‘a blessing’ to his generation especially to the people of the state, stressing that Pastor Muoka has demonstrated that he loves his state and the people.

In his speech earlier, Pastor Muoka assured that the University will be one of the best in the Country, and produce quality graduates that can raise their fingers to be counted in any part of the World.