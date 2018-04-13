Okorocha performs ground-breaking of Chosen Crown varsity

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Wednesday performed a ground-breaking ceremony of the Chosen Crown University at Mgbidi.

This was to herald the building of the institution owned by the Lords’ Chosen Charismatic Revival Church.

He noted that by locating the university in the state, Pastor Lazarus Muoka has responded to his repeated calls and appeal that churches and individuals who have the capacity should come to the state and build universities.

The governor further disclosed that the state is in dire need of not less than 20 universities, following the number of Imo indigenes who apply for university admissions every year, but only few would be admitted owing to certain polices like quota system and catchment area.

Governor Okorocha recalled that since 2012, the state has been topping the table in JAMB applications, with the least being about 140,000 applications, regretting that most indigenes of the state qualified for admissions end up not being admitted.

“What is good is good. I salute the courage of Pastor Muoka. He loves his people, otherwise he would have chosen to site the university in any other part of the country.

“He has just answered my clarion call on education. With this university, he has also brought development to complement the Urban Renewal Programme of the government.

“Whatever we can do to encourage this project, we must do it. University puts a community in the map of the world and brings landmark development.

“We shall support you for it to be completed and fast-track the registration. We are also ready to donate a school as its temporary site.”

The governor had earlier given land and N10 million to the church to clear the site of the university.

Meanwhile, Governor Okorocha has described the founder and general overseer of they church as a blessing to his generation, especially to the people of the state, stressing that Muoka has demonstrated that he loves his state and the people.

In his speech, Muoka assured that the university will be one of the best in the country, and produce quality graduates that can raise their fingers to be counted in any part of the world.