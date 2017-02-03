The Sun News
Okorocha hits Obiano hard

Okorocha hits Obiano hard

— 3rd February 2017

I dare you to publish your achievements, Imo gov taunts Anambra counterpart

I’m too busy with issues of governance –Obiano

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has challenged his Anambra counterpart, Chief Willie Obiano to publish his fabled achievements, not insults, to avail the people opportunity to judge who has performed more as a governor of their respective states.

Okorocha and his Anambra State counterpart, Obiano have been engaged in verbal war following a statement by the Imo governor that three South East governors would soon join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement by Okorocha’s  Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, the governor noted that within 48 hours, Obiano, had engaged his Imo  state counterpart  in an unwarranted  and unprovoked media attacks.

“The first attack was when he took on the Imo governor, over his claim that two governors in the South-East would soon join APC.  Obiano said the Imo governor was not what a good leader should be.

“To us in Imo, we saw that statement as callous, especially when it was from a governor. And we had no option than to react to it to prove that such careless statement was uncalled for.

“We, then, challenged Obiano to publish his achievements in Anambra for four years and let Okorocha publish his own achievements in Imo for five years since leadership is all about service to God and humanity.

“Instead of doing that, Obiano used the opportunity he would have appropriated to display his achievements in Anambra if any, to call Governor Okorocha names, which is neither here nor there. We still maintain our challenge on Obiano to publish his achievements as governor in Anambra and let Okorocha, also, do same.

“Again, with the way Obiano has talked, both in the first and second attacks, it is easy to conclude that the Anambra governor was not the one talking, but “S.O”, which he fancies a lot.

“Governor Okorocha has never lived overseas. He has lived all his life in this country. His wealth and popularity are all products of hard work and Gods’ grace.

“It is an enviable record that a man of his status has never been associated with any corrupt practice in this country, either by an individual or by a group.

“Leveraging on his hard earned popularity, Okorocha defeated an incumbent governor in 2011 on the platform of APGA that had no structure before he came on board and with the incumbent then enjoying massive federal might.

“In 2015, he joined the merger from a zone that could be regarded as the “headquarters” of the PDP. He resisted all the storms, including the federal might that was deployed against him, and was elected for second term. They could only give him the name “Alhaji in Douglas House.”

“Obiano is a governor. Okorocha is a governor. Let them begin the contest by publishing their achievements in their respective states for Nigerians to see…”

In his reaction, Obiano said he was so busy with issues of governance, providing qualitative service and abundant democracy dividends and has no spare time for unnecessary politically motivated distractions.

A statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Strategic Communication and Legislative Matters, Prince Oliver Okpala, noted that the governor’s top priority now is making life more meaningful to Anambra people not minding the current recession.

“Leveraging on his hard earned popularity, Okorocha defeated an incumbent governor in 2011 on the platform of APGA that had no structure before he came on board and with the incumbent then enjoying massive federal might.

“In 2015, he joined the merger from a zone that could be regarded as the “headqu   arters” of the PDP. He resisted all the storms including the federal might that was deployed against him and was elected for second term. They could only give him the name “Alhaji in Douglas House.”

“Obiano is a governor. Okorocha is a governor. Let them begin the contest by publishing their achievements in their respective states for Nigerians to see. It is not a noise-making venture or name-calling enterprise.

“Anambra State has remained as Obiano met it. Awka, the state capital and Government House,  have remained the same. Let him prove us wrong. That is what we want to achieve. Owerri the Imo State capital today has eight-lane roads, courtesy of Okorocha in his urban renewal programme, Douglas House has been remodelled and given a facelift, two fly-overs, three tunnels, 500 kilometres of urban roads, International Convention Centre (IICC) and remodelling of all the premier schools, all in Owerri, the state capital.

Okorocha has built new universities including Eastern Palm University Ogboko, Aboh Mbaise/Ngor-Okpala University of Agriculture and  Veterinary medicine, Ihitte Uboma College of Education, Imo College of Advanced Studies, 800 kilometres of rural roads, 305 upstair school buildings in the 305 wards in the state, 27 general hospitals.

Sam Mbakwe Airport is today International Cargo Airport, the free education programme in Imo has remained productive that the state has maintained her lead in JAMB applications and admissions since 2012. The record is there for verification. The school enrolment has gone from 280,000 in 2011 to 800,000 in 2015 because of free education. The poverty level in the state in 2011 was 57 per cent but in 2015 it came down to 19 per cent, according to United Nations report, because parents now channel the money they would have used to pay fees to other economic ventures.

Obiano engaged in what the Igbo would regard as ‘Ikuonu’ (talking frivolities) when he talked about salaries. A conscious governor should be making valid statements. Okorocha has paid salaries up to December 2016. This is verifiable and we stand to be contradicted. We have also cleared arrears of pensions up to December 2016 based on the understanding with pensioners in the state. It is left for Obiano to do the needful by publishing his achievements and stop shying away from this people-oriented challenge.

All our claims are verifiable. Okorocha has about 2000 projects scattered in all the nooks and crannies of the state and we are itching to use this opportunity offered by Willie Obiano’s noise to show-case them.”

Governor Obiano should publish his achievements in Anambra as governor for almost four years to show he is a leader because leadership does not exist in the vacuum. There must be basis for that claim. Talking frivolities is neither here nor there. Governor Okorocha, long before now, has paid his dues in this country and equally long before becoming governor. He is not among those elements godfathers carried on their backs to the governorship seat and they are just there void and not adding any colour to the whole thing.

“We are not concerned about noise-making occasioned by “S.O.”. We are waiting for Obiano to publish his achievements in Anambra State. If he fails to do that, we will go ahead to publish ours. The era  much noise is gone, since action speaks louder than words.”

 

Publish your achievements not insults, Okorocha tells Obiano

  1. Dr. Uche Kalu 3rd February 2017 at 2:43 pm
    Could somebody out there please tell,Governor Rocha Okoroacha of Imo State to keep quiet and to go to hell.
    This bloody reprobate and Igbo-Khaki quisling, Okoroacha does make me reminisce on his late Igbo-Khaki kingsman,Mazi K. O.
    Mbadiwe.
    When Lt. Col. George T. Kurubo, our Biafran Foreign Minister
    during the Biafran-Nigerian Civil War defected to Nigeria,K.O.
    Mbadiwe took his place as our new Foreign Minister.
    That Igbo-Khaki bastard, K.O Mbadiwe travelled to the US and checked into Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Manhattan, New York.
    From there,he mobilized Biafrans in America to raise money for
    Biafran War Efforts Account.
    Many Biafran Students,Efiks,Ibibios,Igbos and Ijaws alike, abandoned their studies to work for Biafra.
    Folk Singer,Joan Baez and Bob Dylan and others held concerts
    all over American in order to raise money for the purported,K.O.
    Mbadiwe’s Biafran War Effort Account.
    That late Igbo-Khaki man,didn’t remit a cent to our cash-strapped
    Biafran Government.He pocked all the monies!
    Back home after the war,he called on Ndigbo, with a slogan,”If we
    can’t beat them,let us join them.”
    Today,we have another rottenly corrupt Igbo-Khaki man, Governor Okorocha from the same Orlu Local Government Area like K.O.
    Mbadiwe, calling on the Igbos to abandon our Igbo Party APGA,and to join his APC Party,an Islamic Axis of Evil Party of Jihad.
    Okorocha and his fellow traitors of APC are shamelessly campaigning for Buhari’s re-election,come 2019.
    But Buhari is an unabashed Igbophobe,whose anti-Igbo utterances
    and activities are very long and documented for me to enumerate
    herein.Buhari are and his Fulani folks are enemies of Nigbo.
    With all the Federal allocations plus extra derivation due to Imo State as an oil producing State,Okorocha is unable to pay Imo State workers and pensioners because,he has been miappropriating (stealing) Imo State money.Governor Okorocha is indeed a failure.
    “Mazi Rocha Okorocha bu onye osi.Chukwu ga akpo ya oku!”

