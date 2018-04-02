The Sun News
Okorocha has failed God, Imo people -Bishop

George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of  Egbu, Rt. Rev. Geoffrey  Okorafor, has said the Imo State Government, led by Rochas Okorocha, has not only failed God, but the people of the state.

Okorafor said the governor displayed this by his undemocratic mode of  administration and his avowed determination to foist his son-in-law as his successor against the wish of the people of the state.

The cleric commended Leah Sharibu, who is being held captive by Boko Haram terrorists, for holding on to her Christain faith, and urged  President Muhammadu Buhari to match his talk with action by ensuring her immediate and unconditional release.

The Anglican prelate also urged Christians not to see the celebration of Easter as mere rituals. He said  they should  let it have a spiritual impact on them, such that they are able to pick up something that would enhance their heavenly race.

The bishop gave the charge yesterday in his homily at the Cathedral Church of All Saints, Egbu, in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State, as Christians worldwide commemorate Easter Sunday.

Bishop Okorafor, who tongue lashed   Governor Okorocha over his alleged inordinate desire to install his son-in-law as his successor in 2019,  said Okorocha has not only disappointed God and the people of state with his ‘undemocratic mode of governance’, but has taken both the people and God or granted.

He recalled that in his presidential address in 2017,  he had advised Governor Okorocha to  resist the urge to put forward his son-in-law as his immediate successor in 2019, insisting that he ought not to be a candidate after him.

Regardless, Bishop Okorafor admonished Christians to remember that the resurrection signified that Christ will come back and all  adherents  should be prepared of his coming. 

He said as part of the preparation, Christians should not only  assist the less privileged in their midst, but also eschew hatred, malice, envy and the likes. He said Christ is not coming again to subjected Himself to death for the second time, but to sit on the judgement throne.

He regretted that some Christians take God for granted in spite of His goodness to them and  prayed God to deliver such people from their evil ways.

Meanwhile, in his reacion to Bishop Okorafor’s comments, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sam Onwuemeodo said: “You should have asked the bishop whether Chief Uchenna Nwosu was not created by God? I don’t believe a bishop can make such ungodly remark. Is Nwosu not a child  of God?

Is he not an lmo man? Any priest who makes such ungodly statement should ask for fresh anointing.”

George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of  Egbu, Rt. Rev. Geoffrey  Okorafor, has said the Imo State Government, led by Rochas Okorocha, has not only failed God, but the people of the state. Okorafor said the governor displayed this by his undemocratic mode of  administration and his avowed determination to foist his son-in-law…

