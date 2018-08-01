Okorocha greets new Imo APC chair

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Rochas Okorocha has congratulated Mr. Daniel Nwafor after he was sworn-in as the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the National Chairman of the party.

Nwafor was sworn-in on Tuesday, by national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, at the National Secretariat of the party, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

In a congratulatory statement Okorocha issued through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, the governor noted that with the election of Nwafor at the State Congress of the Party and his subsequent swearing-in as the state’s Chairman of the APC, members of the party, he said, now has a vibrant and active head as against previous ones the party had had in the past four years.

The governor added that with Nwafor’s wealth of experience in administration and his feat in education, he is fully equipped and enviably prepared to offer the state APC the kind of leadership that befits a ruling Party.

He charged Mr. Nwafor to pursue with vigour his promise to party members that he would be chairman to all and would provide a level playing ground for all those with aspirations.

The governor equally advised Nwafor to work harmoniously with other members of the State Executive Committee since they are all partners in progress and to reposition the party so that the ugly experience that associated with the past EXCO could be forgotten so soon.

He equally prayed that God should grant Nwafor and other members of the APC State EXCO the wisdom, good health and all they need to do well in the positions they found themselves at the moment.

Governor Okorocha, however, thanked, in a special way, the National chairman of the party, Oshiomhole, for not only swearing-in Nwafor, but for also working hard to inject new life into the party.