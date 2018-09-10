– The Sun News
Latest
10th September 2018 - Okorocha formerly declares for Senate
10th September 2018 - Why FG stopped blasting activities around tremor areas – Bwari
10th September 2018 - IPOB slams military over invasion of Nnamdi Kanu’s home
10th September 2018 - Aregbesola’s wife leads women to market to campaign for Oyetola
10th September 2018 - Kaduna-Abuja bound train crushes 52 cattle – Police
10th September 2018 - Imo 2019: Guber aspirant proposes Rural Women Development Fund
10th September 2018 - 2019: Igbo group urges PDP to zone VP seat to S’ East
10th September 2018 - 2019: Strive beyond 5m votes for Buhari, APC chair tells volunteers
10th September 2018 - 2000: Daring rescue frees jungle hostages
10th September 2018 - Gudumbali: Service Chiefs hold crucial meeting in Maiduguri
Home / Elections / National / Okorocha formerly declares for Senate
OKOROCHA

Okorocha formerly declares for Senate

— 10th September 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has officially declared to run for Orlu zone senatorial seat in2019.

He made the declaration, at the weekend, while responding to the call by Orlu Zone Political Leaders who visited him at the Government House, Owerri, who urged him to contest for the position.

The governor had, few months ago, given the hint that he might contest the 2019 election to go to the Senate for Orlu zone but had remained mum afterwards before his latest declaration before the elders.

According to a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, Governor Okorocha would be contesting the position on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, (APC).

Governor Okorocha, however, had boasted that he did not need any campaign or poster to win the election.

According to the statement “And since he made the open declaration to run for the Senate, there has been high level excitement across the State and moreover in Orlu Zone since one good turn deserves another.

“He thanked people of the state and Orlu his zone  for loving him and appreciating all he has done for the state as their governor, despite criticism from  the opposition in the state.”

Dr. Steve Orji, who led the Orlu Zone Political Leaders visit’s the governor, said that looking at the governor’s monumental achievements in the state, the Orlu Zone Political Leaders have no other option than to come and ask him to run for the Senate to represent the zone.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OKOROCHA

Okorocha formerly declares for Senate

— 10th September 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has officially declared to run for Orlu zone senatorial seat in2019. He made the declaration, at the weekend, while responding to the call by Orlu Zone Political Leaders who visited him at the Government House, Owerri, who urged him to contest for the position. The governor…

  • BLASTING ACTIVITIES

    Why FG stopped blasting activities around tremor areas – Bwari

    — 10th September 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The Federal Government has revealed reasons why it ordered the suspension of blasting and mining activities around areas that experienced minor earth tremor, last week. Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bwari, while updating Nigerians on what could have triggered the tremor, said the suspension was ordered to enable the team…

  • IPOB

    IPOB slams military over invasion of Nnamdi Kanu’s home

    — 10th September 2018

    …Says, ‘Kanu’s village has more military presence, activity than Sambisa forest’ Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned the alleged second invasion of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s community in Afaraukwu, Umuahia, Abia State. The group alleged that a combined team of Navy, Army, Police, Immigration and Civil Defence Corps, at…

  • AREGBESOLA

    Aregbesola’s wife leads women to market to campaign for Oyetola

    — 10th September 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Poised to ensure victory for the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gboyega Oyetola, in the forthcoming election, in Osun State, wife of Governor Rauf Aregbesola of the state, Sherifat Aregbesola, at the weekend, led hundreds of women to some markets within the state to canvass votes for the flag…

  • TRAIN

    Kaduna-Abuja bound train crushes 52 cattle – Police

    — 10th September 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna About 52 cattle grazing along rail track have been crushed by fast moving Kaduna-Abuja-bound train, Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmad Abdurahaman disclosed, on Sunday. The police boss, who addressed newsmen at the Command’s headquarters, in Kaduna said, he received a distress call at about 11:45hours and personally led principal staff…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share