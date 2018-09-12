Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has sacked his Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu, George Eche, Secretary to the Government of Imo State (SSG) as well as his Principal Secretary, Paschal Obi.

Others also affected in the mass sack included, his Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations), Kingsley Uju, and five commissioners.

The commissioners relieved of their appointments wer: Emma Ojinere, commissioner for Trade and investments commerce, Prof. Nnamdi Obiaraeri, Commissioner for Information, Barr. Ngozi Njoku, Commissioner for Gender/Social Development.

Also, not speared were his Commissioner for Market Development, Mrs. Joy Mbawuike, Commissioner for Finance, Obinna Mbata and Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dan Nworie.

Mr. Simeon Iwunze, Special Assistant on Urban Renewal , Barr. Obinna Amagwula, Special Assistant on General Duties and Mrs. Betty Uzoma, Special Assistant on Finance, were also affected in the sack.

According to a press statement Governor Okorocha issued through the Office of his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, he wished all the sacked appointees good luck as they pursue their various aspirations in politics.

Governor Okorocha’s sack of his Chief of Staff, Nwosu, has finally confirmed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant remains his choice as there were speculations before the sack if Nwosu would be involved in the shake-up.