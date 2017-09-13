The Sun News
Latest
13th September 2017 - Okorocha donates N10m to Benue flood victims
13th September 2017 - FCT gets new police commissioner
13th September 2017 - Soldiers/IPOB clash: Police arrest 32 pro-Biafra agitators
13th September 2017 - Total E&P not involved in 750 trucks gas supply
13th September 2017 - Kogi West: Melaye appeals judgment on recall process
13th September 2017 - Human Rights Commission cautions Army Python Dance
13th September 2017 - Lions Club elects Okpeseyi district governor
13th September 2017 - Python Dance: World Igbo Congress wants end of operation
13th September 2017 - South East Reps condemn South East military siege
13th September 2017 - ASUU rejects sack of LASU branch chairman, vice
Home / National / Okorocha donates N10m to Benue flood victims

Okorocha donates N10m to Benue flood victims

— 13th September 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Imo State Governor and Chairman, Progressive Governors’ Forum, (PGF) Chief Rochas Okorocha on Wednesday, announced a donation of N10 million by the Rochas Foundation to the Benue State Government to help ameliorate the effect of the recent flood which ravaged the state.

Okorocha, who was in Benue in company of his Kebbi State counterpart, Sen. Abubakar Bagudu, on a fact-finding mission on behalf of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, conveyed the sympathy of the 24 All Progressives Governors to the government and people of the state over the flood.

While noting that Benue State had consistently been in the news on several issues including the herdsmen invasion, salary and lately flood, the PGF Chairman expressed optimism that all the issues would soon end.

“We are here to convey the sympathy of the 24 APC governors to you. Benue has been besieged by many problems ranging from the herdsmen invasion, salary issue and of recent, this flood. I trust that in no distant time, all these problems would be surmounted,” Okorocha said.

He said the PGF had sent them on a fact finding mission to see how it can come to the aid of the state stressing that now that they have come, they would take the report back to the Forum and then come back again to assist the people but used the opportunity to announce the N10 million donation on behalf of the Rochas Foundation.

Positing that the issue of climate change is real, Okorocha who maintained that desertification in the north was becoming a serious menace maintained that the federal government must make adequate arrangement to save the situation.

He commended the state government for making adequate arrangement to accommodate those who were displaced by the flood and assured that very soon, the PGF would return to assist the state with some relief materials.

Earlier in a remark, Governor Samuel Ortom told the team that the flood caught the state unawares after a heavy rain which lasted for two days adding that the flood affected 21 out of the 23 local government areas of the state.

While commending the APC governors for the visit, Ortom said their coming had given him hope that he is not alone at this time of distress even as he promised that all the relief materials donated to the state would be transparently distributed.

Post Views: 6
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Okorocha donates N10m to Benue flood victims

— 13th September 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Imo State Governor and Chairman, Progressive Governors’ Forum, (PGF) Chief Rochas Okorocha on Wednesday, announced a donation of N10 million by the Rochas Foundation to the Benue State Government to help ameliorate the effect of the recent flood which ravaged the state. Okorocha, who was in Benue in company of his…

  • FCT gets new police commissioner

    — 13th September 2017

    From: Molly Kilete, Abuja The new Commissioner of Police has been appointed for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). He is CP Sadiq Abubakar Bello. Until his appointment, he was the Commissioner of Police Nasarawa State Police Command. He takes over from CP Musa Kimo, who has been redeployed. A graduate of English, from Bayero University…

  • Soldiers/IPOB clash: Police arrest 32 pro-Biafra agitators

    — 13th September 2017

    …Confirm killing of personnel From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, disclosed that the Command has  arrested 32 supporters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for their alleged involvement in the mayhem that occurred, on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state. Ahmed also…

  • Total E&P not involved in 750 trucks gas supply

    — 13th September 2017

      Total Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited has denied links in the management or having a role to play in the 750 gas trucks released to distribute products. The company through its image handlers, indicated that Total is not part of the gas trucks business and rather its business agreement is for the supply of…

  • Kogi West: Melaye appeals judgment on recall process

    — 13th September 2017

    From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district in the Senate, Senator Dino Melaye has asked the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal to set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court which dismissed his suit challenging the validity of the process of recalling by the Independent National Electoral Commission…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share