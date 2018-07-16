– The Sun News
Latest
16th July 2018 - Ekiti: Group takes case to Trump
16th July 2018 - Okorocha denies rift with ministers from Southeast zone
16th July 2018 - Edo APC youths celebrate Fayemi’s victory
16th July 2018 - Lone accident claims 4 lives
16th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: Accept defeat in good faith, Fayemi tells Fayose’s, Olusola, PDP
16th July 2018 - 2019: why we appoint Senator Sheriff– Buhari Group
16th July 2018 - Ekiti guber; IGP, commends police personnel for peaceful conduct.
16th July 2018 - Desert encroachment :  Kebbi govt, FUBK kicks off tree planting
16th July 2018 - Just now:  Army clarifies B’Haram attacks on troops in Borno 
16th July 2018 - Paradises lost
Home / National / Okorocha denies rift with ministers from Southeast zone
Okorocha

Okorocha denies rift with ministers from Southeast zone

— 16th July 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Rochas Okorocha has waved aside  insinuations that he is  in conflict with ministers and leaders from the Southeast zone.

Highlighting more on the speculations, governor Okorocha said that whatever he does in politics at the moment is borne out of his genuine concern for the future of the Igbo nation and how they can take their rightful position and play the expected role in nation-building and not focusing on quarrels with anybody.

The governor also asserted that President Muhammadu Buhari will win in the South-East in 2019 for his second tenure, adding that the Igbos have come to realize and appreciate the fact that the best politics they can play in 2019 is voting for Buhari.

Governor Okorocha stated this at the  weekend at a dinner tagged “emerging leaders and aspirants in the South-East for Buhari,” at the Imo International Convention Centre (IICC) Owerri.

He further explained  that he does not have any personal score to settle with any minister or leader from the South-East, but his interest at the moment is to ensure that the Igbos would never allow the political mistake of 2015 to repeat itself in 2019.

The governor also regretted that Igbo leaders prefer to live in Abuja and leaving the younger politicians with nobody to fall back on at home unlike their contemporaries in the North and West.

“On the home front, there is no goal keeper. All our leaders live in Abuja, even former governors. All our leaders are in Abuja and there is no one to fall back on at home unlike our contemporaries in the North and West. Muhammadu Buhari is the President but Shehu Shageri is in Sokoto. Ibrahim Babangida is in Minna, Abdulsalami Abubakar is also in Minna. Obasanjo is in ota, Ogun State. Bola Tinubu is in Lagos. They are goal keepers and elder statesmen to their younger ones and giving support to their future generation”

“But for us, our case is different. Our old politicians keep rocking back and front, usurping the political future of our younger generation. So, I am of the firm belief that we should have a new and virile Igbo nation so that the younger ones can begin to take their rightful positions. That’s what we mean by emerging leaders and not that you are not leaders in your own rights”, Governor Okorocha  stated.

He stated further “The Igbos must change their style in politics. This is a period for us to have a rethink. I have seen the problem. It is possible that Igbos can get there, and because we are not together, it seems to be an uphill task. And there is no better time for Ndigbo to work with singleness of heart than now. We must destroy the fabrics of the Amalekites in Igboland”.

The governor equally stated that they would also engage Igbos in diaspora to bring them on the same page because what most of them post on the social media do not help the Igbo nation in any way and do not also help in answering the Igbo question in Nigeria.

He therefore  charged all those who have ambition for elective positions in APC in the South-East to start coming out and should not withhold such ambition or aspiration for any reason, adding that APC won’t leave any stone unturned now in the South-East.

“We have made advanced preparations for the mega rallies for Buhari to go round the Eastern states beginning with Ebonyi State. We are poised to position our people for national politics. South East for Buhari is on rescue mission and we shall be in Ebony, Abia, Enugu and Anambra. We have come to correct history. By 2019, the Igbo history will be re-written”. Governor Okorocha said .

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Trump

Ekiti: Group takes case to Trump

— 16th July 2018

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja …says there might not be Nigeria after 2019 elections The Leadership and Accountability Initiative, a non governmental organization, has petitioned United States (US) President Donald Trump over political developments in the country, particularly in Ekiti state. The group which converged at the United States Embassy in Abuja, displayed banners with inscriptions…

  • Okorocha

    Okorocha denies rift with ministers from Southeast zone

    — 16th July 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha has waved aside  insinuations that he is  in conflict with ministers and leaders from the Southeast zone. Highlighting more on the speculations, governor Okorocha said that whatever he does in politics at the moment is borne out of his genuine concern for the future of the Igbo nation and…

  • aciident

    Lone accident claims 4 lives

    — 16th July 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin ‎A lone accident has claimed the lives of four persons, including a baby, after vehicle reportedly plunged into a river at the boundary between Edo and Ondo States. A female was said to have survived with injuries. The accident involving a green Toyota Sienna was said to have occurred at the Ofosu…

  • Sheriff

    2019: why we appoint Senator Sheriff– Buhari Group

    — 16th July 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Presidential Support Committee of Buhari 2019 has explained that appointment of former National Chairman of PDP, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as its Director General was to complement the work of the Presidential Campaign Council headed by Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi. ‎The group,  in a statement yesterday by its National Secretary, Kassim Muhammad…

  • Ekiti

    Ekiti guber; IGP, commends police personnel for peaceful conduct.

    — 16th July 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has commended police personnel deployed to monitor the just concluded gubernatorial elections in Ekiti State for providing a secure and conducive environment for a free and fair electioneerings. The IGP, has also commended the  Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations and as well…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share