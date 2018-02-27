The Sun News
Latest
27th February 2018 - …Okorocha declares for Senate
27th February 2018 - Imo NLC demands restoration of 100% salaries to workers
27th February 2018 - Morgan Tsvangirai: The African hero
27th February 2018 - Why African leaders disobey political prophecies
27th February 2018 - Nigeria, the Igbo and 2019
27th February 2018 - Checking underage voting
27th February 2018 - I don’t believe in gender equality –Obiakalusi, marriage counsellor
27th February 2018 - Weak public procurement breeds corruption
27th February 2018 - 2019: President Nigeria needs
27th February 2018 - Pathetic
Home / National / …Okorocha declares for Senate

…Okorocha declares for Senate

— 27th February 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Rochas Okorocha, has decided to run for Imo West Senatorial District in 2019 general election.

Governor Okorocha, who disclosed this during the inauguration of the Managing Directors and Commissioners of the Imo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (ISOPADEC), yesterday at the Government House, said it would be a huge disservice to the nation if he fails to contest for Senate in 2019.

He said as a governor who has governed his state for eight years, his experience would be highly needed in the Senate in 2019.

Prior to his declaration, Okorocha had publicly declared that he would not be contesting any position in 2019, but would work for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Besides gunning for Senate, the governor also, endorsed his deputy, Eze Madumere and his Commissioner for Information, Prof Nnamdi Obiaraeri, to vie for Imo East and North,  respectively, at the Senate in 2019.

Addressing the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders from the Ohaji/Egbema and Oru West local government areas of the state at the inauguration, Okorocha reiterated that he would support his son in-law, Uche Nwosu, for governor.

Governor Okorocha said: “My vision is to ensure that all my political sons occupy the whole Senate positions and House of Representatives seats, while I sit as leader cum political field marshal to superintend over things. Imo shall never go back to Egypt.”

Okorocha has also told the gathering that his decision to contest for Senate is to avoid contesting with Buhari for president in 2019.

He further assured that while he supports his deputy, Madumere, to win the senatorial seat, he would also ensure that his former commissioner for finance, Chike Okafor, representing Obowo/Okigwe Federal constituency returns in order to emerge as the next Speaker of the Imo State  House of Assembly.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

…Okorocha declares for Senate

— 27th February 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Rochas Okorocha, has decided to run for Imo West Senatorial District in 2019 general election. Governor Okorocha, who disclosed this during the inauguration of the Managing Directors and Commissioners of the Imo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (ISOPADEC), yesterday at the…

  • Imo NLC demands restoration of 100% salaries to workers

    — 27th February 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Imo State chapter, has called on the state government to restore 100 per cent salaries of all categories of workers in the state. This was contained in an address read by the state Chairman of NLC, Austin Chilakpu,  to mark the 40 years existence of the union…

  • 2019: President Nigeria needs

    — 27th February 2018

    Louis C. Maxwell  As the general election of 2019 draws near, politicians have started positioning themselves for victory at various levels. Self-imposed political analysts have also started inundating us with tales about the qualities of aspirants they feel should be voted into office, more often than not, for personal aggrandisement.  It is also a season…

  • FG plans carrot-stick approach to end human trafficking

    — 27th February 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Senate President, Bukola Saraki, disclosed yesterday that the Federal Government will adopt the carrot-stick approach to curb illegal migration and human trafficking in the country. He stated this at the Senate Roundtable on Migration and Human Trafficking held in Benin City, capital of Edo State, yesterday. “I must stress, however, that this…

  • How I killed 3 of my church members -Pastor

    — 27th February 2018

    •Remanded in custody Tony John, Port Harcourt A chief magistrate’s court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has remanded Pastor Chidebere Okoroafor, founder of Altar of Solution Church, in prison for the alleged murder of a 25-year-old pregnant woman and two others. The 32-year-old pastor, who was paraded at the police headquarters at the weekend in Port…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share