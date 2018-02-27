…Okorocha declares for Senate

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Rochas Okorocha, has decided to run for Imo West Senatorial District in 2019 general election.

Governor Okorocha, who disclosed this during the inauguration of the Managing Directors and Commissioners of the Imo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (ISOPADEC), yesterday at the Government House, said it would be a huge disservice to the nation if he fails to contest for Senate in 2019.

He said as a governor who has governed his state for eight years, his experience would be highly needed in the Senate in 2019.

Prior to his declaration, Okorocha had publicly declared that he would not be contesting any position in 2019, but would work for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Besides gunning for Senate, the governor also, endorsed his deputy, Eze Madumere and his Commissioner for Information, Prof Nnamdi Obiaraeri, to vie for Imo East and North, respectively, at the Senate in 2019.

Addressing the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders from the Ohaji/Egbema and Oru West local government areas of the state at the inauguration, Okorocha reiterated that he would support his son in-law, Uche Nwosu, for governor.

Governor Okorocha said: “My vision is to ensure that all my political sons occupy the whole Senate positions and House of Representatives seats, while I sit as leader cum political field marshal to superintend over things. Imo shall never go back to Egypt.”

Okorocha has also told the gathering that his decision to contest for Senate is to avoid contesting with Buhari for president in 2019.

He further assured that while he supports his deputy, Madumere, to win the senatorial seat, he would also ensure that his former commissioner for finance, Chike Okafor, representing Obowo/Okigwe Federal constituency returns in order to emerge as the next Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly.