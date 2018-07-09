Okorocha de-marketing APC – Okechukwu

But it was reported that the powers that be also told Izunaso not to run. As a major stakeholder in the South-East APC, did that actually happen?

The little I know is that some governors had canvassed the idea that to elect Izunaso would be a slap on the face of Okorocha who is not only their colleague, but also their chairman. So, to avoid that, they canvassed that he should withdraw. It was basically an idea floated to hit the middle ground. One shared that idea and even canvassed for a neutral person, who could have easily defeated Okorocha’s candidate. My understanding is that it was basically the solidarity of the governors. Methinks it was wrong strategy on Izunaso’s side.

You said the convention was successful but the leader of the nPDP wing of the party, Alhaji Abubakar Baraje, warned of looming crisis shortly after the convention, saying many members were still aggrieved. He spoke the fact or you think otherwise?

In politics, horse-trading is the norm. Therefore, there is nothing strange for any tendency to agitate. In fact, the more you agitate the more recognition if not mileage you gain. I am happy that one of theirs, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, was re-elected as the national publicity secretary of the party. Do you believe that we of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) have no principal officer in the National Working Committee (NWC) to the best of my knowledge? It’s hoped that most grievances will be resolved in the second term.

What reform agenda do you think Oshiomhole should immediately embark on as he assumes office?

One subscribes to the position of the BSO, Enugu State chapter, which appealed thus: ‘may we sincerely appeal to Comrade Chairman not to work on hearsay especially in the South-East, where some leaders are wittingly or unwittingly de-marketing and eroding the electoral value of the APC by parading only their family members and cronies for political offices. If they are allowed with their greed in the forthcoming primary elections, the electoral fortunes of the APC will suffer unnecessarily.’ The truth is that even for the Tinubu Reconciliation Committee to gain traction; the NWC needs to have the accurate records, status and approval ratings of the party in each state. In the South-East for instance, if you make Okorocha the face of the party, then it means you are digging a big hole for our great party to fall into. There are leaders like him in other zones.

What are your views on President Buhari’s chances in 2019 now that the APC national convention has come and gone?

President Buhari’s chances are very bright. He is the one to beat and one in all honesty cannot point at anyone in the pack of the opposition who can beat him. This is the same problem the PDP is confronted with. With massive infrastructure development programmes of 5,000 kilometers of federal roads, 5,000 kilometers of rail line, additional 5,000 megawatts of electricity and targeted food sufficiency, with a project completion cycle of three to five years, how can anyone beat him?