Okorocha congratulates Oyegun on his tenure extension

Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State and chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum has congratulated Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the extension of their tenures by one year.

Okorocha also congratulated states, local governments and Wards executives of the party whose tenure were also extended.

Governor Okorocha noted that such lofty action would not have been possible without the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, the state governors and key stakeholders in the party who were at the NEC meeting.

The congratulatory message which was contained in a press statement he issued through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemedo, which reminded Chief Odigie-Oyegun and his team that by the extension, they have been challenged to do more for the progress and victory of the party at all levels.

While wishing them success, he prayed that God should grant them all they need to succeed.